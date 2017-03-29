Global Self-Lubricating Composite Bearings Market Expected to Register 7.3% CAGR Over the Next Five Years (2017-2022)
Extensive Market Research Report from Stratview Research Includes Trends, Forecasts, Competitive Analysis and Strategic Growth Opportunities.DETROIT, MI, USA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stratview Research announces the addition of a new market research report on Global Self-Lubricating Composite Bearings Market by Reinforcement Type (Metal Matrix and Fiber Matrix), by Matrix Type (Thermoset and Thermoplastic), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Transportation, Construction & Mining Equipment, Agriculture, Marine, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2017 – 2022.
This market report from Stratview Research studies the self-lubricating composite bearings market over the period 2011 to 2022. The research report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.
The Global Self-Lubricating Composite Bearings Market: Highlights
As per Stratview Research, the global self-lubricating composite bearings market is projected to witness an impressive CAGR of 7.3% over the next five years, which offers an opportunity to the industry players to align themselves with the market growth.
There are several factors bolstering the growth of self-lubricating composite bearings market. The author of the report cited its several advantages, such as high strength, low life cycle cost, low maintenance cost, excellent dimensional stability in high-temperature areas, and no requirement for lubrication; and increasing demand for fuel efficiency and light weight components across industries as the primary growth drivers of the market.
Based on reinforcement type, metal matrix is expected to remain the dominant reinforcement type in the global self-lubricating composite bearings market over the next five years, driven by its excellent strength as compared to metal bearings. This reinforcement type is also expected to register the highest growth in the same period.
As per the study, construction & mining equipment currently dominates the global self-lubricating composite bearings market and is projected to remain the largest end-use industry type during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 as well driven by its several advantages, such as non-lubrication, low-maintenance, high strength, and an excellent dimensional stability in high temperature.
In terms of region, North America is expected to remain the largest market for self-lubricating composite bearings over the next five years as the region has the utmost presence of composite bearing manufacturers and raw material manufacturers. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth in the composite bearings market during the forecast period.
Schaeffler Group, Saint-Gobain, Trelleborg Group, Rexnord Corporation, Polygon Company, HyComp LLC, Tiodize Co., TriStar Plastic Corp., Spaulding Composites, and AST Bearings are the major players in the self-lubricating composite bearings market. New application development and collaboration with customers are some of the key strategies adopted by major companies to gain a competitive edge over others.
Report Features
This industry research report from Stratview Research provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive manner. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the research report:
• Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.
• Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.
• Market trend and forecast analysis.
• Market segment trend and forecast.
• Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.
• Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.
• Emerging trends.
• Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.
• Key success factors.
