Global High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
High purity alumina (HPA) is also known as non-metallurgical aluminum oxide (Al2O3) is highly pure form of aluminum oxide with purity level ranging from 99.99% to 99.9999%. Alumina is majorly used as a feedstock for the production of metallic aluminum. Almost 90% of alumina known as smelter grade alumina which is used in aluminum metal production and the remaining 10% is dedicated to the non-metallurgical market for specialty or chemical use. High purity alumina is considered as the high end form of aluminum oxide which is used in industrial as well as high tech specialty end uses.
The need for High Purity Alumina (HPA) is gradually rising owing to factors such as, growing demand Of LED lightings coupled with decreasing LED prices, growing demand of lithium ion batteries due to increased use of electric vehicles, increasing demand in smartphone application among others. High purity alumina is a highly pure form of aluminium oxide (Al2O3), which is also known as non-metallurgical alumina. HPA is a key raw material used in range of applications such as LED, semiconductors, phosphor. Global high purity alumina market is estimated to witness high demand in near future. According to MRFR analysis, the global high purity market was valued at USD 1,784.0 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 5,816.2 million by 2022 expanding with a CAGR of 18.56%.
Key Players
The Key Players in High purity alumina Market are Alcoa Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co., Ltd, Zibo Xinfumeng Chemicals Co., Ltd, Sasol Limited, PSB Industries SA, Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials Co., Ltd, Altech Chemicals Limited, Hebei Pengda Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd and others.
Global High Purity Alumina Market - Trends & Forecast, 2016-2022
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years for the various segments and sub-segments of the global high purity alumina market development and demand market
• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified
• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for high purity alumina were studied
• Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor
• Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value data
Key Findings
• Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of 65% in the global high purity alumina market in 2015
• China dominates the Asia-Pacific high purity alumina market with more than 55% of share in 2015 due to the presence of large number of producers and huge consumption
• 4N accounts for the largest share of 52% in the global high purity alumina market by type in 2015
• LED accounts for the largest share of 54% in the global high purity alumina market by application in 2015
Regional and Country Analysis of High Purity Alumina Market
The Asia-Pacific market is sub divided into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific. The global high purity alumina market is expected to reach $5,816.2 million by the end of forecasted period i.e. 2022. Asia-Pacific has accounted the largest market share followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific region offers huge growth potential for high purity alumina market and is slated to register the highest CAGR of 20.75% owing to the presence of large number of producers, cheap labor cost and growing application segment.
The reports also covers country level analysis:
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o United Kingdom
o France
o Spain
o Italy
o Rest of Europe
• Asia – Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• South America
• Middle East & Africa
