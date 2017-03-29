Workforce Management Software Global Market - By Deployment (On Premise, On Demand) and Forecast to 2022
Global Workforce Management Software Market to Grow at a 13.86% CAGR Forecast to 2021PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workforce management software solutions help in addressing these concerns with features like several features like HR Administration, talent management, labor budgeting, workforce tracking and several others. The usage of these solutions is not limited to any particular industry vertical. Instead, the adoption rate is growing across the enterprises operating in different sectors.
The global workforce management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.86% for the period 2016 to 2021. Good productivity is the key to the success of any organization. Enterprises are striving hard to enhance the productivity of their employees, reduce costs and improve the business process efficiency. They are increasingly adopting solutions which help them to achieve this goal. The workforce management software includes features like payroll and benefits, HR administration, employee self-services, time and attendance, performance management, forecasting and scheduling, labor budgeting, workforce tracking, and others.
Workforce management also encompasses field service management that includes elements like, demand management, workforce scheduler, workforce dispatcher and mobile solutions. The intention behind using the workforce management software is to make the company’s workforce as productive as possible, reduce labor costs and improve the customer service.
This market has been segmented on the basis of its deployment – on-premise and on-demand – and its applications have been described under the different set of end users such as manufacturing, retail, government, travel and transport, and others. Its prominence in various regions – North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa – have been explained in the report as well.
Some of the major vendors mentioned in the report are SAP, Oracle, Kronos, ADP, Hydra Management and Reflexis. There are some other vendors like Better Plan, Asure Software, Calabrio, Conrep, Sierra Data Systems and Kappix who are serving the market with their unique offerings.
DRIVERS
Growing focus on maximum productivity, increasing adoption of ERP and analytical solutions, and supportive industrial regulations and legalities are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the workforce management software market.
RESTRAINTS
General implementations or execution issues with the software are something that might hinder the demand growth of the workforce management software market.
WHAT THE REPORT OFFERS
• Global workforce management software market overview and in-depth market analysis with its applications in the industry and information on drivers and restraints.
• Identification of factors responsible for changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a global and regional scale.
• Extensively researched competitive landscape with profiles of major companies along with their market share.
• A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.
Key points in table of content
1. Introduction
1.1 Key Findings
1.2 Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Market Insights
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Factors Driving the Market
3.2.1 Growing focus on productivity
3.2.2 Increasing adoption of ERP and analytical solutions
3.2.3 Industry Regulations and legal issues
3.3 Factors Restraining the Market
3.3.1 General issues with software implementation
3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces
3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
3.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
3.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services
3.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors
3.6 Current Opportunities in Market
4. Technology Overview
4.1 Technology Snapshot
4.2 Workforce Management Software Features
4.2.1 Payroll and benefits
4.2.2 HR administration
4.2.3 Employee self-services
4.2.4 Time and attendance
4.2.5 Performance management
4.2.6 Forecasting and scheduling
4.2.7 Labor budgeting
4.2.8 Workforce tracking
4.2.9 Others
5. Workforce Management Software Market by Deployment
5.1 On Premise
5.1.1 Overview
5.1.2 Market Share and Forecast
5.2 On Demand
5.2.1 Overview
5.2.2 Market Share and Forecast
6. Workforce Management Software Market by End User Industry
6.1 Manufacturing
6.1.1 Overview
6.1.2 Market Share and Forecast
6.2 Retail
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Market Share and Forecast
6.3 Energy
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Market Share and Forecast
6.4 Government
6.4.1 Overview
6.4.2 Market Share and Forecast
6.5 Travel and Transport
6.5.1 Overview
6.5.2 Market Share and Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Overview
6.6.2 Market Share and Forecast
7. Workforce Management Software Market by Regions
7.1 North America
7.1.1 Introduction
7.1.2 Market Share and Forecast
7.1.3 Analyst View
7.2 Asia Pacific
7.2.1 Introduction
7.2.2 Market Share and Forecast
7.2.3 Analyst View
7.3 Latin America
7.3.1 Introduction
7.3.2 Market Share and Forecast
7.3.3 Analyst View
7.4 Europe
7.4.1 Introduction
7.4.2 Market Share and Forecast
7.4.3 Analyst View
7.5 Middle East and Africa
7.5.1 Introduction
7.5.2 Market Share and Forecast
7.5.3 Analyst View
8. Workforce Management Software Vendor Market Share Analysis
9. Competitive Intelligence and Profiles of Workforce Management Software Vendors
9.1 SAP
9.1.1 Overview
9.1.2 Major Products and Services
9.1.3 Financials
9.1.4 Recent Developments
9.2 Oracle
9.2.1 Overview
9.2.2 Major Products and Services
9.2.3 Financials
9.2.4 Recent Developments
9.3 Kronos
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Major Products and Services
9.3.3 Financials
9.3.4 Recent Developments
9.4 ADP, LLC
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Major Products and Services
9.4.3 Financials
9.4.4 Recent Developments
9.5 Hydra Management
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Major Products and Services
9.5.3 Financials
9.5.4 Recent Developments
9.6 Reflexis
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Major Products and Services
9.6.3 Financials
9.6.4 Recent Developments
9.7 PeopleStrategy
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Major Products and Services
9.7.3 Financials
9.7.4 Recent Developments
9.8 RITEQ
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Major Products and Services
9.8.3 Financials
9.8.4 Recent Developments
10. The Challengers
10.1 Better Plan
10.2 Asure Software
10.3 Calabrio
10.4 Conrep
10.5 Sierra Data Systems
10.6 Kappix
11. Investment Analysis
11.1 Recent Mergers and Acquisitions
11.2 Investor Outlook
12. Future of Workforce Management Software Market
List of Figures
List of Tables
Abbreviations
Works Cited
Disclaimer
