Workforce Management Software Global Market - By Deployment (On Premise, On Demand) and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Workforce management software solutions help in addressing these concerns with features like several features like HR Administration, talent management, labor budgeting, workforce tracking and several others. The usage of these solutions is not limited to any particular industry vertical. Instead, the adoption rate is growing across the enterprises operating in different sectors.Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/474334-global-workforce-management-software-market-by-applications-countries-and-geography-forecasts-and-trends-2015-2020 The global workforce management software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.86% for the period 2016 to 2021. Good productivity is the key to the success of any organization. Enterprises are striving hard to enhance the productivity of their employees, reduce costs and improve the business process efficiency. They are increasingly adopting solutions which help them to achieve this goal. The workforce management software includes features like payroll and benefits, HR administration, employee self-services, time and attendance, performance management, forecasting and scheduling, labor budgeting, workforce tracking, and others.Workforce management also encompasses field service management that includes elements like, demand management, workforce scheduler, workforce dispatcher and mobile solutions. The intention behind using the workforce management software is to make the company’s workforce as productive as possible, reduce labor costs and improve the customer service.This market has been segmented on the basis of its deployment – on-premise and on-demand – and its applications have been described under the different set of end users such as manufacturing, retail, government, travel and transport, and others. Its prominence in various regions – North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa – have been explained in the report as well.Some of the major vendors mentioned in the report are SAP, Oracle, Kronos, ADP, Hydra Management and Reflexis. DRIVERSGrowing focus on maximum productivity, increasing adoption of ERP and analytical solutions, and supportive industrial regulations and legalities are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the workforce management software market.RESTRAINTSGeneral implementations or execution issues with the software are something that might hinder the demand growth of the workforce management software market.WHAT THE REPORT OFFERS• Global workforce management software market overview and in-depth market analysis with its applications in the industry and information on drivers and restraints.• Identification of factors responsible for changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a global and regional scale.• Extensively researched competitive landscape with profiles of major companies along with their market share.• A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.Key points in table of content1. Introduction1.1 Key Findings1.2 Research Methodology2. Executive Summary3. Market Insights3.1 Market Overview3.2 Factors Driving the Market3.2.1 Growing focus on productivity3.2.2 Increasing adoption of ERP and analytical solutions3.2.3 Industry Regulations and legal issues3.3 Factors Restraining the Market3.3.1 General issues with software implementation3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers3.5.3 Threat of New Entrants3.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services3.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors3.6 Current Opportunities in Market4. Technology Overview4.1 Technology Snapshot4.2 Workforce Management Software Features4.2.1 Payroll and benefits4.2.2 HR administration4.2.3 Employee self-services4.2.4 Time and attendance4.2.5 Performance management4.2.6 Forecasting and scheduling4.2.7 Labor budgeting4.2.8 Workforce tracking4.2.9 Others5. Workforce Management Software Market by Deployment5.1 On Premise5.1.1 Overview5.1.2 Market Share and Forecast5.2 On Demand5.2.1 Overview5.2.2 Market Share and Forecast6. Workforce Management Software Market by End User Industry6.1 Manufacturing6.1.1 Overview6.1.2 Market Share and Forecast6.2 Retail6.2.1 Overview6.2.2 Market Share and Forecast6.3 Energy6.3.1 Overview6.3.2 Market Share and Forecast6.4 Government6.4.1 Overview6.4.2 Market Share and Forecast6.5 Travel and Transport6.5.1 Overview6.5.2 Market Share and Forecast6.6 Others6.6.1 Overview6.6.2 Market Share and Forecast7. Workforce Management Software Market by Regions7.1 North America7.1.1 Introduction7.1.2 Market Share and Forecast7.1.3 Analyst View7.2 Asia Pacific7.2.1 Introduction7.2.2 Market Share and Forecast7.2.3 Analyst View7.3 Latin America7.3.1 Introduction7.3.2 Market Share and Forecast7.3.3 Analyst View7.4 Europe7.4.1 Introduction7.4.2 Market Share and Forecast7.4.3 Analyst View7.5 Middle East and Africa7.5.1 Introduction7.5.2 Market Share and Forecast7.5.3 Analyst View8. Workforce Management Software Vendor Market Share Analysis9. Competitive Intelligence and Profiles of Workforce Management Software Vendors9.1 SAP9.1.1 Overview9.1.2 Major Products and Services9.1.3 Financials9.1.4 Recent Developments9.2 Oracle9.2.1 Overview9.2.2 Major Products and Services9.2.3 Financials9.2.4 Recent Developments9.3 Kronos9.3.1 Overview9.3.2 Major Products and Services9.3.3 Financials9.3.4 Recent Developments9.4 ADP, LLC9.4.1 Overview9.4.2 Major Products and Services9.4.3 Financials9.4.4 Recent Developments9.5 Hydra Management9.5.1 Overview9.5.2 Major Products and Services9.5.3 Financials9.5.4 Recent Developments9.6 Reflexis9.6.1 Overview9.6.2 Major Products and Services9.6.3 Financials9.6.4 Recent Developments9.7 PeopleStrategy9.7.1 Overview9.7.2 Major Products and Services9.7.3 Financials9.7.4 Recent Developments9.8 RITEQ9.8.1 Overview9.8.2 Major Products and Services9.8.3 Financials9.8.4 Recent Developments10. The Challengers10.1 Better Plan10.2 Asure Software10.3 Calabrio10.4 Conrep10.5 Sierra Data Systems10.6 Kappix11. 