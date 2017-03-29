Insurance Brokerage Report on Global Market by Players, Types, Applications, Status and Forecast, 2017-2022
Executive Summary
This report studies the Insurance Brokerage on United States and global market, focuses on the top players in US market and also the market status and outlook by type and application.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Insurance Brokerage in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in United States Insurance Brokerage market include Aon Coporation, Arthur J. Gallagher, Willis Group., Marsh and McLennan, BB&T Insurance Services, Brown & Brown, HUB International, Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group, Meadowbrook Insurance Group, NFP Corp
The On the basis of product, the Insurance Brokerage market is primarily split into
Life & Accident Insurance Commissions
Health & Medical Insurance Commissions
Property & Casualty Insurance Commissions
Annuity Insurance Commissions
Title Insurance Commissions
Other Insurance Commissions
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Personal Lines
Commercial Lines
Others
Table of Contents
2017-2022 Insurance Brokerage Report on United States and Global Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 Insurance Brokerage Market Overview
2.1 Insurance Brokerage Product Overview
2.2 Insurance Brokerage Segment by Types (Product Category)
2.2.1 United States Insurance Brokerage Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2012-2022)
2.2.2 United States Insurance Brokerage Sales Market Share (%) by Types (Product Category) in 2016
2.2.3 Life & Accident Insurance Commissions
2.2.4 Health & Medical Insurance Commissions
2.2.5 Property & Casualty Insurance Commissions
2.2.6 Annuity Insurance Commissions
2.2.7 Title Insurance Commissions
2.2.8 Other Insurance Commissions
2.3 United States Insurance Brokerage Segment by Applications
2.3.1 United States Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)
2.3.2 Personal Lines
2.3.3 Commercial Lines
2.3.4 Others
2.4 Global Insurance Brokerage Market Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)
2.4.1 Global Insurance Brokerage Market Size and Growth (%) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)
2.4.2 North America Insurance Brokerage Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.3 Asia-Pacific Insurance Brokerage Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.4 Europe Insurance Brokerage Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.5 South America Insurance Brokerage Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.4.6 Middle East and Africa Insurance Brokerage Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
2.5 Global Insurance Brokerage Market Size (2012-2022)
2.5.1 Global Insurance Brokerage Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.5.2 Global Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.6 United States Insurance Brokerage Market Size (2012-2022)
2.6.1 United States Insurance Brokerage Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2.6.2 United States Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units) Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
7 United States Insurance Brokerage Players Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Aon Coporation
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Insurance Brokerage Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Aon Coporation Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Arthur J. Gallagher
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Insurance Brokerage Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Arthur J. Gallagher Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Willis Group.
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Insurance Brokerage Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Willis Group. Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Marsh and McLennan
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Insurance Brokerage Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product A
7.4.3 Marsh and McLennan Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 BB&T Insurance Services
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Insurance Brokerage Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 BB&T Insurance Services Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Brown & Brown
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Insurance Brokerage Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Brown & Brown Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 HUB International
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Insurance Brokerage Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 HUB International Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.8.2 Insurance Brokerage Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.8.2.1 Product A
7.8.2.2 Product B
7.8.3 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.9 Meadowbrook Insurance Group
7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.9.2 Insurance Brokerage Product Category, End Uses and Specification
7.9.2.1 Product A
7.9.2.2 Product B
7.9.3 Meadowbrook Insurance Group Insurance Brokerage Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit), Gross Margin (%) and Market Share (%) (2012-2017)
7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.10 NFP Corp.
