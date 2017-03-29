Software Defined Everything Market Is expected to Reach USD 141 Billion by 2022
Software Defined Everything Market, by Components (Software, Hardware), by Types (SDN, SDS), by End Users (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Retail) - Forecast 2022
Global Software Defined Everything Market is growing rapidly. High development in the field of technology, need of efficient technological environment, changing trends and high adoption of cloud into the business process are some of the key drivers for the market of Software Defined Everything.
The Software Defined Everything Market is expected to grow at USD ~141 billion by the end of year 2022 with ~30% of CAGR.
Software Defined Everything can be explained as a system which is controlled by advance software and programs and is constructed in a virtual and physical space. Today, Virtualization has been a very important part of technological trend which is continuously helping many emerging technologies over the past few decades. Servers have been replaced by virtual machines from dedicated physical environments, allowing automated provisioning, load balancing, and management processes.
For the purpose of this study, the global SDE market has been segmented on the basis of components, type, end users and region. By components, the market has been segmented as hardware, software and services. On the basis of types, the market has been segmented on the basis of Software defined networking, software defined storage, software defined data center among others whereas on the basis of end users, the market has been segmented as BFSI, IT and telecommunication, retail, manufacturing among others.
Key Players:
The prominent players in the Software Defined Everything Market are – Dell Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), VMware Inc. (U.S.), Extreme Networks (U.S.), Nexenta Systems Inc. (U.S.), Riverbed Technology (U.S.), Silver Peak (U.S.), Metaswitch Networks (U.K), Pivot3 (U.S.), Infoblox (U.S.) among others.
Market Research Analysis:
North America is dominating the market of SDE. High development in field of technology and presence of developed countries under such as U.S. and Canada give North America along with presence of developed companies gives a competitive advantage over other countries. Europe stands as second biggest market for SDE where countries such as U.K., Germany and Italy are the major contributors in the market growth due to the growing telecommunication and IT industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as fastest growing market during the forecast period. Development of Asian countries is inviting major big players to establish their business unit in Asian Countries and sufficient manpower in field of technology development is contributing in the growth of SDE in this region.
