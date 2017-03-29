Simulation and Analysis Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.9% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global simulation and analysis software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the period 2017-2021.
Simulation and analysis software is one of the major segments of product life cycle management (PLM) software, and it has a 14% share in the global PLM software market. PLM customers need simulation and analysis tools to achieve long-term benefits of PLM software. Increasing adoption of PLM software enhances the demand for simulation and analysis software.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global simulation and analysis market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of simulation and analysis.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Simulation and Analysis Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• ANSYS
• Dassault Systèmes
• Mentor Graphics
• MSC Software
• PTC
• Siemens PLM Software
Other prominent vendors
• Altair Engineering
• AspenTech
• Bentley Systems
• Blue Ridge Numerics (Autodesk)
• Computational Engineering International
• ESI
• Exa
• Flow Science
• NEi Software
• Numeca International
Market driver
• Need for innovation and superior quality products
Market challenge
• Adoption of boundary element module (BEM) as computer-aided engineering (CAE) tool
Market trend
• Use of simulation software to develop Internet of Things (IoT) supporting devices
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• About the market
• Market overview
• Summation errors
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market size and forecast
• Market size and forecast
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users
• Market overview
• Automotive industry
• Aerospace and defense industry
• Electrical and electronics industry
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global simulation and analysis market by geography
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
• Increasing M&A
• Reduction in product design time and cost
• Growth in smartphone industry
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
• BEM acts as a substitute for FEA
• Lack of awareness among end-users about developments in CFD
• High cost of simulation software
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Growth of application-specific simulation software
• Development of simulation solutions at nano level
• Use of simulation software to develop IoT supporting devices
• Increasing adoption of CFD for battery designing
………..CONTINUED
