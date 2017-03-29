Cloud Automation Market & Cloud Robotics Industry – 2022 Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts Research Report

Latest reports on Worldwide Cloud Automation Market Trends, and Forecasts, 2016–2022” & “Worldwide Cloud Robotics Market” available with OrbisResearch.com.

Cloud Automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2016–2022” — Cloud Robotics market will Grow at a CAGR of 32.4% by 2022

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the adoption of advanced technologies in enterprises landscape has been increasing the workloads. Balancing the workload and reducing the operational cost have become the key elements for the enterprises to achieve the greater revenue and meet the customer needs. The adoption of cloud automation in industry verticals will help to improve the operational activities, reduce the operational costs, improve business agility, and improve the productivity.

The increase in the adoption of cloud automation is increasing the demand for various cloud automation solutions such as automated cloud recovery, automated cloud migration and automated cloud dev/test. The Worldwide Cloud Automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% during the forecast period 2016–2022.

The segments include deployment models, services, solutions, verticals, and regions. The deployment models include private, public, and hybrid. In the cloud automation market, public cloud continues to witness a healthy growth. Private cloud is also expected to hold the second position followed by hybrid cloud in the cloud automation market.

Region segments cover North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Further, each region is analyzed by leading countries – North America: the US, Canada; Latin America: Brazil, Mexico and Others; Western Europe: the UK, Germany, Others; Central Eastern Europe: Poland, Turkey, Russia and Others; Asia Pacific: Singapore, India, China, and Others. Finally, MEA: GCC and Africa.

The Americas region is expected to outperform for the cloud automation market.

The report helps in getting the complete picture (vertical market opportunity, regional market opportunity, challenges, current market trends, future market trends, evolution, technology roadmap, etc.) of the cloud automation market.

The key players covered in the report are Cisco System, Inc., Dell, IBM, EMC Corporation, HP, CA Technologies Inc., etc.

Key Companies listed in the report are VMware, Computer Sciences Corp(CSC),Amazon.com,Google Inc,HP Inc,Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Citrix Systems Inc,Cisco Systems Inc, LogicWorks, Cloud Velox, Clous Automation Solutions,Opex Software.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud Automation” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

The cloud robotics is an emerging field of robotics that provides a range of potential benefits for robots by combining cloud computing, cloud storage, and internet technologies. The cloud robotics allows robots to share resources and data with each other. It also collaborates with other machines, smart objects and humans. This opens a new paradigm in robotics that may lead to exciting developments in the coming years. There is an increased interest from academics, governments, and industries worldwide. Also, many end-users have started focusing on this technology and has been slowly gaining global attention towards the same.

The report is segmented by types, connectivity technologies, service models, deployment models and regions. The connectivity technology, 5G, will be the leading technology for its high capacity and low latency. The 5G technology enables the cloud robotics and facilitates the uptake of robots into new applications. According to the deployment model, Robotics as a Service (RaaS) is one of the emerging trends in the market, offering a huge opportunity for the retail industry. As per region analysis, it is expected that Europe will be the leading region followed by North America.

The cloud-connected robots will have a huge growth in IoT technology in the upcoming years. According to Infoholic Research, the “Worldwide Cloud Robotics” market will witness a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period 2016–2022. The cloud computing technology, smartphones/tablets, and the commercial robotics are driving the market growth. In the next 4–5 years, personal use of robots will be more in reality. The key players covered in this report are Google, Softbank, iRobot, Fanuc and KUKA.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Cloud Robotics” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Top market players covered in the report are SoftBank Robotis Holding,google, iRobot,KuKa Ag,Fanuc Corp,IBM,Microsoft, ABB Robotics,Ecovacs Robotics,CloudMinds,Ozobot & Evollve,Ninebot,Erle Robotics.

