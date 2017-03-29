Submarine-launched Missile 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.74% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global submarine launched missile market to grow at a CAGR of 4.74% during the period 2017-2021.
Submarine-launched missiles are classified into two categories: ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and cruise missiles (SLCMs). While SLBMs are launched vertically, SLCMs are launched in a low-altitude trajectory. Submarines equipped with these missiles enhance undersea operations and are capable of countering enemy attacks.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global submarine launched missile market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report discusses the major drivers influencing the market's growth and the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Submarine Launched Missile Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Airbus Defense and Space
• Boeing Defense
• Space & Security
• BrahMos Aerospace
• Lockheed Martin
• Raytheon
Other prominent vendors
• BAE Systems
• General Dynamics
• MBDA
• Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology
Market driver
• Increasing investments in the development of submarine-launched missiles.
Market challenge
• Development of missile detection technologies.
Market trend
• Development of UGM-133 Trident II (D5) SLBM.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
• Global submarine-launched missile market by type
• Global submarine-launched missile market by type
• Global SLBM market
• Global SLCM market
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global submarine-launched missile market by geography
• Global submarine-launched missile market by geography
• Submarine-launched missile market in the Americas
• Submarine-launched missile market in APAC
• Submarine-launched missile market in EMEA
PART 08: Market drivers
• Advanced undersea warfare capabilities
• Rapid procurement of Tomahawk SLCMs
• Increasing investments in the development of submarine-launched missiles
PART 09: Impact of drivers
PART 10: Market challenges
• Budget constraints
• Development of missile detection technologies
• Thermal issues associated with missiles
PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
• Development of UGM-133 Trident II (D5) SLBM
• 3D printed submarine-launched missiles
• SLBMs used in second-strike capabilities
………..CONTINUED
