Low Calorie Food Industry Research Article: Increasing Need and Demand for Healthier Food is Driving the Global Market

“Low Calorie” the world itself has become a trending topic in today’s scenario. Everybody on the planet wants to remain fit and healthy however large pool of population these days preferring low calorie food in their meals which has made the particular market to become a popular in various segments in health food market. In health food market, low calorie food market has become the topmost growing market in the world and as per the review of Market Research Future; the Global Low Calorie Food Market will take over the market by the year 2017. The low calorie food is nothing but the ingredients and elements which are sweeter in nature which has replaced the sugar. The report on global low calorie food market covers the major area of growth drivers and restraints, upcoming market opportunities and trends in the regions such as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.
Market Growth Influencer
In today’s scenario, people are much conscious and aware about health and having the food which has low calories. This awareness and consciousness among huge population has made the global low calorie food market on boom and the only reason of unmatched growth. The other several reason of growth in markets are increasing awareness in health, the life style in changing and large cases of diabetes and increasing fatness levels all over the world. Fatness is one of the major challenges in large population. As per the report of World Health Organization, there was around 42 million over weight kids under age of five in 2010, through which the increases in the diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular and many more. Just to overcome with these problems people are much more aware about their food intake. The factors which are stopping g market to rise are the high prices of low calories food and in some region of underdeveloped countries the unavailability and less awareness regards the low calorie foods. Also there is large segment of population feel unsafe in consumption of artificial sugar. The opportunities to the global low calorie food market are the food pattern is changing among children and youth for low calorie food and government initiatives.
Global Low Calorie Food Market: Prominent Market Players
The prominent players present in the global low calorie food market includeAbbott Laboratories, Ajinomoto Co, Archer Daniels Midland, Beneo, Ingredion Inc, Grain Processing Corporation, PepsiCo, Bernard Food Industries, Nestle Sa, The Coca-Cola Company, Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc, and Mcneil Nutritionals LLC.
Global Low Calorie Food Market: Market Segmentation
For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future segmented the global low calorie food market into product type, product applications and end users. Here, the product type is segmented into Acesulfame K, Advantame, Allulose, Aspartame, Stevia and Sucralose, where the product application are divided into food and beverages, dairy products, snakes, baked products and health care products and others. The end users of this market are segmented into general public and patients.
Global Low Calorie Food Market: Regional Analysis
As per the prediction of Market Research Future, the low calorie food market has spotted a maximum growth in upcoming years in the APAC region because of rising population and increasing awareness. As the Asian market is one of the trending market in low calorie food as people are coping the trends of North America and Western Europe. Low calorie food market is already a grown market region in North America but in Latin America the market is saturated where there can be huge opportunity to grow and expand. Particularly in Australia & New Zealand, the population is very much aware about the health and food though there is huge growth opportunity also it will be very fruit full for the exporters of the particular industry because New Zealand is the country which imports the product and doesn’t manufacture.
