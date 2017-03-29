Door System Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2022
Door system is majorly driven by factors such as growing construction and infrastructure development as well as changing preferences of customer.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights
The global door system market is growing rapidly. Focus on construction, and infrastructural development make door systems popular. New features such as swinging, sliding, folding, revolving with improved quality in doors, are attracting more customers. Door System Market accounts for the benefits of such as covering, ease of cleaning, and raising the aesthetic value, and thus can conveniently boost the Door system market. Security and convenience are the main features which fuel the market growth. Door system also controls the temperature of a place by enclosing the air drafts. Both the favorable maintenance and operational cost of these profiles have led to the adoption on a global scale. Moreover, factors such as economical, water-soluble substances for door lacquers, eco-friendly and easy to clean are some of the factors pushing the market of door system whereas, high costs and increasing popularity of glass building act as a significant entry barrier.
Market Players
• ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)
• Ply Gem Holdings Inc. (U.S.)
• Masco Corporation (U.S.)
• Allegion plc, (Ireland)
• Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (U.S.)
• Masonite International Corporation (U.S.)
• DuluxGroup Limited (Australia)
• PGT, Inc. (U.S.)
• Andersen Corporation (U.S.)
• Jeld Wen, Inc. (U.S.).
Market Research Future Analysis:
Market Research Future analysis shows that the global door system market is estimated to grow at moderate rate during the forecast period. Growing consumer demand for construction, infrastructural development are the major factors driving the door system market. Technological advancement of door systems in existing buildings, increasing demand for repair & maintenance, and the growing construction industry as well as government emphasis on infrastructure are driving the growth of construction in the global door system market.
Asia-Pacific region is leading the market because of the growth in construction industry and emphasis on infrastructural development. Door system demand is growing in residential and infrastructure sector. The residential sector will witness significant growth owing to the development of smart cities. Moreover, safety concerns such as fire and security and their application in industries due to rising safety regulations are leading to the growing demand of doors, thus driving the market.
