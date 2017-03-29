Global Transportation Management Systems Market Growth, Trends, Demand, Share, Analysis to 2022
Global Transportation Management Systems Market Information, by Deployment (On Premises, On Cloud), by Services , by Application - Forecast 2016-2022
TMS or Transportation Management System is software which enables the organization to create a bridge between the distribution centers to company’s logistic department. As the need of stable distribution network is arising, and companies are trying hard to make their distribution channel more efficiency, TMS comes in picture. It allows the distribution department to monitor the fleet very efficiently.
Major Key players
• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)
• 3GTMS, Inc. (U.S.)
• LeanLogistics (U.S.)
• MercuryGate International, Inc. (U.S.)
• Precision Software (U.S.)
• Manhattan Associates (U.S.)
• JDA Software (U.S.)
• Descartes Systems Group (Canada)
• SAP SE (Germany)
• CargoSmart (China)
Industry News
• In July 2016, CargoSmart announced the extended partnership with Ningbo E-port.
• In January 2016, CargoSmart announced the upgradation of its existing software by adding the premium features to their sailing schedule search engine.
Target Audience
• Shippers
• Logistic Companies
• TMS Software Developers
• Transport companies
• Food and Beverage companies
The report for Global Transportation Management Systems Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Transportation Management Systems Market Research Report- Forecast 2022”
Study Objective of Transportation Management Systems Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Transportation Management Systems Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyze the Transportation Management Systems market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by deployment, by services, by application and sub-segments
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Transportation Management Systems Market
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Deployment
• On Premises
• On Cloud
Segmentation by Services
• Maintenance and Repairs
• Professional Services
Segmentation by Application
• Logistics & Transport
• Manufacturing
• Commercial
• Retail
The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
