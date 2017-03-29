Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market by Type, Technology, Services, Applications, Geography & Forecast to 2021

Orbis Research

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- About Audio and Video Editing Software, The demand for proprietary software and free professional software, such as Lightworks, is high in the market. The increased use of video content in social media has accelerated the demand for audio and video editing software. In addition, online video editing software is becoming a viable solution for editing and managing video content. Animoto and WeVideo are some of the prominent players in this industry. Acquisitions of smaller companies take place on a regular basis. For instance, Pinnacle Systems was acquired by Avid in 2005. Corel, a Canadian software company, acquired Pinnacle Systems from Avid in 2012.

Analysts forecast the Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market to Grow at a CAGR Of 10.31% During The Period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global audio and video editing software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Audio and Video Editing Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

Key vendors

• Adobe Systems

• Apple

• Avid

Other prominent vendors

• Acon AS

• Autodesk

• Blackmagic Design

• Blender Foundation

• Corel

• MAGIX Software

• Movavi

• NCH Software

• Nero

• PreSonus

• Snell Advanced Media

• Steinberg Media Technologies

Market driver

• Increased demand for editing software from APAC.

Market challenge

• Codec support and other compatibility issues.

Market trend

• High adoption of editing software by non-professional end-users.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

