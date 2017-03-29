Global Anatomic Pathology Market is Growing Rapidly and Expected to Reach Approximately USD 22 billion by 2022
Global Anatomic Pathology market is expected to grow at 6% CAGR during 2016-2022PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Anatomic pathology market is growing rapidly post 2016 as the market is boosted due to ageing population and high investment by government in R&D and anatomic pathology market.
Market Highlights
The global Anatomic Pathology Market has been evaluated as growing market and expected that the market will reach high growth figures. Anatomical pathology is a medical specialty that is concerned with the diagnosis of disease based on the macroscopic, microscopic, biochemical, immunologic and molecular examination of organs and tissues. Anatomical pathology is one of two branches of pathology, the other being clinical pathology, the analysis of disease through the laboratory investigation of bodily fluids and/or tissues. The growing use and efficiency of biomarkers in the diagnosis of various disease will drive the growth prospects of the global anatomic pathology testing market until the end of 2021. It has been observed that biomarkers are progressively used in various clinical studies in the areas of proteomics, genomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics to evaluate pharmacological, physiological, and disease processes.
Market Players:
• Abbott Diagnostics
• Agilent Technologies
• Danaher
• Roche Diagnostics
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Abcam
• AdnaGen
• Advanced Cell Diagnostics
• Agendia
• Angsana Molecular & Diagnostics Laboratory
• AutoGenomics
• Biocare Medical
• Biocartis
• CellMax Life
• Cancer Genetics
• Digipath, Enzo Biochem
• Epic Sciences
• Janssen Diagnostic
• Monogram Biosciences
• Nucleix, Omnyx
• Oxford Cancer Biomarkers
• RareCyte
• SAKURA FINETEK USA
• Tecan
• VolitionRx
North America commands the largest market share of global anatomic pathology market. Asia is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecasted period due to large population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases in these countries; civilizing standards of living; growing demand for quality medical care; increasing healthcare spending and government initiatives; rising awareness about the use of anatomic pathology tests among physicians; and growth in the demand for diagnostics are some major factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.
Segmentation:
The global anatomic pathology market is segmented on the basis of type of Anatomic pathology market, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into instruments, consumable and services. Further on the basis of application the market is classified into disease diagnostic for disease such as cancer, lymphoma and others and drug discovery and developments. Disease diagnostic segments accounted for the majority market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market for the next four years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the growing advancements in lung cancer detection that has led to the discovery of lung cancer biomarkers —tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Similarly market is also segmented on the basis of end users such as hospitals, clinical office laboratories and physician office laboratory and others. The clinical diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the major market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Some of the benefits associated with this market’s segment include low in-patient cost structure, direct-to-consumer (DTC) facility, and the integration of inpatient and outreach laboratories through electronic health records.
Intended Audience:
• Anatomic pathology instrument manufacturers & suppliers
• Consumable manufacturers & suppliers.
• Pathology service providers
• Contract research organizations (CROs)
• Research and development (R&D) companies
• Government research laboratories
• Independent research laboratories
• Government and independent regulatory authorities
• Market research and consulting service providers
• Academic institutes and universities
