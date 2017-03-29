Child Care Management Software 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 10.2% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global child care management software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the period 2017-2021.
Child care management software is a tool that manages the daily operations of daycare centers or preschools. The software automates administrative tasks such as attendance records, parents’ contact information database, children’s health data management, and scheduled appointments and classes.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global child care management software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of child care management software.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Child Care Management Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• EZChildTrack
• Jackrabbit Technologies
• Personalized Software
• Procare Software
• SmartCare
• SofterWare
Other prominent vendors
• cakechildcare.com
• Childcare Sage
• Cirrus Group
• Hi Mama
• icaresoftware
• Kinderlime
• Kindertales
• Ladder Software
• LifeCubby
• OnCare
• Tadpoles
Market driver
• Growing demand for optimization of child care center processes.
Market challenge
• Threat from open-source child care management software vendors.
Market trend
• Increasing integration with customer relationship management (CRM) tools.
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Definition
• Market overview
• Market size
• Base year
• Market segmentation
• Vendors
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
PART 06: Market segmentation by deployment model
• Global child care management software market by deployment model
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global child care management software market by geography
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 08: Buying criteria
• Buying criteria
PART 09: Market drivers
• Increasing global women workforce
• Growing demand for optimization of child care center processes
• Rise in collaborative learning
• Increasing admissions in reputed primary schools
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
• Data security and privacy concerns
• Threat from open-source child care management software vendors
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 13: Market trends
• Emergence of child care video streaming
• Increasing integration with CRM tools
• Increasing focus on detailed and customized reporting
• Increasing integration with mobile devices
………..CONTINUED
