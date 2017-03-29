Managed Pressure drilling Market: Low-cost Products and Services could Hamper Growth across Emerging Economies till 2021
Global Managed Pressure drilling Market Information Report by Technology , by Well Type and by Region - Forecast to 2021
The demand for energy and power is ever increasing and has resulted in increasing exploration activities both onshore and offshore.
Exploration has resulted in increasing drilling activities which is pushing the demand in the Managed Pressure drilling market. Increasing exploration activities in deep water and ultra-deep water will significantly contribute towards the growth and development of the Managed Pressure drilling market.
Major Key Players
• Halliburton (U.S.)
• Baker Hughes (U.S.)
• Weatherford International (Ireland)
• Archer Well Services (U.K.)
• Schlumberger Limited (U.S.)
Regional Analysis of Managed Pressure drilling Market:
North America is expected to dominate the Managed Pressure Drilling market mainly due to significant exploration onshore and offshore, undertaken in this region. Increasing demand for budget drilling techniques is expected to increase the demand in the Managed Pressure Drilling market.
The report for Managed Pressure drilling Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance.
Taste the market data and market information presented in more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 120 pages of the project report. Go through the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Managed Pressure drilling Market Research Report - Forecast to 2021”
Objectives of Managed Pressure drilling
1) To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Managed Pressure drilling market
2) To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
3) To Analyze the Managed Pressure drilling market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, Porters five force analysis.
4) To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to six main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa
5) To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
6) To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Well Type, by technology, and by region as well as its sub segments
7) To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
8) To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, and new product developments in the global Managed Pressure drilling market
Market Segments
Segmentation by technology
• Mudcap Drilling
• Constant Bottom Hole Pressure
• Return Flow Control Drilling
Segmentation by Well type
• Land
• Offshore
The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.
