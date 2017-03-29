Biosensors Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2020
Biosensor Market by technology (electrochemical biosensors, optical biosensors, thermal biosensors), by end user, by application - Forecast to 2020
The global biosensor market has been evaluated as moderately growing market and it is expected that the market will continue to grow similarly in the near future. Biosensor is very useful device and it has multiple use in many fields such as healthcare, industrial process control, military application, environmental monitoring and veterinary monitoring. Biosensor is also useful for agricultural sector. It helps to detect and identify diseases in crops. It can be also useful for measuring the level of pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals in soil and ground water. Biosensor is complex device which converts biological response into an electrical response, to recognize the function and structure of various molecules. The biosensors work on various technologies, including electrochemical biosensors, optical biosensors, thermal biosensors and piezoelectric biosensors. The global biosensor market will continue to grow due to increasing diabetic population, rise in aging population, increasing demand of POCT, rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle associated diseases. Biosensor is also useful in different industries such as food, medical, environment, drug discovery, and security has significantly boosted the market for biosensor all over the world. Increased in the overall spending on healthcare will lead to growth of biosensor market. Glucose biosensors are one of the largest segments of biosensors in medical testing due to increasing prevalence of diabetes and health concerns. The need for biosensors is increasing in the fields of medical diagnostics, environmental monitoring, and food testing for accurate detection of analytes. On the other hand, strict regulatory requirements and reimbursement policy issues in healthcare system are some of the factors that can hamper the growth of the Biosensor market.
Key players
• Abbott Point of Care Inc. (U.S.),
• Roche Holding AG (Switzerland),
• Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.),
• GE Healthcare Life Sciences (U.K.),
• Cambridge Life Sciences Ltd. (U.K.),
• Nova Biomedical Corp. (U.S.),
• PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.),
• Siemens Healthcare (Germany),
• AgaMatrix Inc. (U.S.)
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by Types:
• Bioluminescent
• Electrochemical
• Opti-Electric Devices
• Piezoelectric
• Thermistor.
Segmentation by Application:
• Healthcare Monitoring
• Environmental pollution control
• Industrial processing
• monitoring, Veterinary
• Agricultural
• Air Quality Monitoring among others.
Industry News
• In July 2016, GE Healthcare Life Sciences announced the acquisition of Biosafe Group SA, a supplier of integrated cell bioprocessing systems.
• In March 2016, Siemens Healthcare announced the collaboration with Universal Biosensors
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Biosensors Market Research Report- Forecast 2022”
Study Objective of Biosensors Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Biosensors Market
• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
• To analyze the biosensors market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by type, by application and sub-segments
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia– Pacific
• RoW
