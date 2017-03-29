Automotive Wiring Harness Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2022
Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Information Report by Type, Vehicle Type, Application and By Region - Forecast to 2022
Market Highlights:
The global automotive wiring harness market is majorly driven by the growth of the automotive industry and the increase in adoption of security systems in automobiles. The rapid increase in fuel prices all over the world, is leading to the rise in adoption of smart vehicles, which is further driving the automotive wiring harness market. The increase in demand for highly equipped electric components in automobiles, is leading to more standardized systems, which ensure safe wiring in automobiles. The increasing demand of connectivity in cars, to facilitate easy connection of components in a vehicle, is an emerging trend leading to the growth of the market.
Market Research Analysis:
Among all types of automotive wiring harness, aluminum is expected to be the highest growing segment as it supports the overall weight reduction target. The reduction in vehicle weight by use of aluminum helps in reduction of carbon-dioxide emissions, thus delivering more fuel-efficiency.
Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience a healthy growth during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing market with the increasing population and rising income, which accelerates the per capita spending on the purchase of automotive. The increased use of speed sensors wiring harness with the increase in demand of high end-vehicles is also boosting the demand of the automotive wiring harness market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Key Players:
The key players of automotive wiring harness market are Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Sumito Electric Industries Ltd. (Japan), Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.), Leoni AG(Germany), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Yura Co Ltd. (South Korea), Kyungship Corp (Korea), Kromberg & Schubert (Germany), Qingdao Yujin Electro-Circuit Systems Co.,Ltd. (China) and others.
Scope of the Report:
This study provides an overview of the global automotive wiring harness market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive wiring harness market by its type, vehicle type, application and region.
By Type
Copper
Aluminum
Others
By Vehicle Type
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
By Application
Chassis
Body
Engine
Speed sensor
Others
By Region
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Rest of the World
Brief TOC for Automotive Wiring Harness:
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Scope of the Study
2.1.1 Definition
2.1.2 Research Objective
2.1.3 Assumptions
2.1.4 Limitations
2.2 Research Process
2.2.1 Primary Research
2.2.2 Secondary Research
2.3 Market size Estimation
2.4 Forecast Model
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Market Drivers
3.2 Market Inhibitors
3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis
3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Type
4.1 Copper
4.2 Aluminum
4.3 Others
5 Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market, By Vehicle-type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Passenger Car
5.3 Light Commercial Vehicle
5.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Continue…
