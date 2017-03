Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market is expected to grow at 6% of CAGR by 2022

Interconnects Passive Components market is expected to grow at ~6% of CAGR, Interconnects and Passive Components Market is expected to reach US ~$211 Billion

Key Players : Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), AVX Corporation (U.S.), Molex, LLC (U.S.), Panasonic Corporation , Ametek, Inc. (U.S.), Amphenol Corporation (U.S.), Delphi Automotive PLC ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Interconnects And Passive Components Market Is Expected To Grow At USD ~211 Billion By The End Of Year 2022 With ~6% Of CAGR.Market HighlightsGlobal Interconnects And Passive Components Market Is Growing Rapidly. High Development In The Field Of Technology, Need Of Efficient Consumer Electronic Products, Changing Trends And High Adoption Automation Into The Manufacturing Process Are Some Of The Key Drivers For The Market Of Interconnects And Passive Components. Interconnecting Components Are Used In Various Technological Products To Connect A Variety Active And Passive Components Into The Control System Through An Electronic Assembly Whereas Passive Components Are Components Which Can Interrupt, Resist And Also Influence The Current Flow But Does Not Have Capability To Control It. High Growth In The Field Of Semiconductor Manufacturing And High Demand For The Consumer Electronic Products Is The Major Factor Which Is Driving The Market Of Interconnects And Passive Components. Market Research Analysis:Asia Pacific Is Dominating the Market Of Interconnects And Passive Components. High Development In Field Of Manufacturing Industry And High Presence Of Semiconductor Manufacturing Gives Asia-Pacific A Competitive Advantage Over Other Regions. North America Stands as Second Biggest Market for Interconnects and Passive Components Where U.S. Is The Major Contributors In The Market Growth Due To The Growing Telecommunication And IT Industry. Asia-Pacific Is Also Expected To Be The Fastest Growing Market During The Forecast Period. Development Of Asian Countries Is Inviting Major Big Players To Establish Their Business Unit In Asian Countries.Key Player• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)• AVX Corporation (U.S.)• Molex, LLC (U.S.)• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)• Ametek, Inc. (U.S.)• Amphenol Corporation (U.S.)• Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.)• Hubbell Incorporated (U.S.)• Hirose Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)• Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., (U.S.)Segmentation:By Components - Resistors & Inductors, Diodes, Transformers, Pcbs, Circuit BoardsBy Application - Consumer Electronics, IT, Telecommunication, Automotive, IndustrialBy Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RowTaste the Market Data and Market Information Presented Through More Than 30 Market Data Tables and Figures Spread Over 110 Numbers Of Pages Of The Project Report. Avail The In-Depth Table Of Content TOC & Market Synopsis On “The Interconnects And Passive Components Market Research Report -Forecast To 2022”.Regional AnalysisAsia-Pacific Is Dominating the Market Of Interconnects and Passive Components. High Development In Field Of Manufacturing Industry And High Presence Of Semiconductor Manufacturing Gives Asia-Pacific A Competitive Advantage Over Other Regions. North America Stands As Second Biggest Market For Interconnects And Passive Components Where U.S. Is The Major Contributors In The Market Growth Due To The Growing Telecommunication And IT Industry. Asia-Pacific Is Also Expected To Be The Fastest Growing Market During The Forecast Period. Development Of Asian Countries Is Inviting Major Big Players To Establish Their Business Unit In Asian Countries.List Of Tables1. Executive Summary2. Research Methodology3. Market Dynamics3.1 Market Drivers3.2 Market Inhibitors4. Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Components4.1 Introduction4.3 Resistors & Inductors4.4 Diodes And Transformers4.5 Pcbs (Printed Circuit Boards)4.6 Switches5. Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Applications5.1 Introduction5.2 Consumer Electronics5.3 Information Technology5.4 Telecommunications5.5 Automotive6. Regional Market Analysis7. Competition Analysis7.1 Introduction7.2 Competitive Scenario7.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.7.4 AVX Corporation7.5 Molex, LLC7.6 Panasonic CorporationList of TablesTable 1 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By ComponentsTable 2 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By ApplicationsTable 3 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By RegionsTable 4 North America Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By CountryTable 5 North America Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By ComponentsTable 6 North America Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By ApplicationsTable 7 Europe Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By CountryTable 8 Europe Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By ComponentsContinued…List of FiguresFigure 1 Research MethodologyFigure 2 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market: By Components (%)Figure 3 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market: By Applications (%)Figure 4 Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market: By RegionFigure 5 North America Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By ComponentsFigure 6 North America Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By ApplicationsFigure 7 North America Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By CountriesFigure 8 Europe Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Components (%)Figure 9 Europe Interconnects and Passive Components Market, By Applications (%)Continued…About Market Research FutureAt Market Research Future (MRFR), We Enable Our Customers To Unravel The Complexity Of Various Industries Through Our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), And Market Research & Consulting Services.