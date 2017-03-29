Green Building Materials Market to Grow Tremendously Crossing about USD 245 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 17%
Global Green Building Materials Market by Application (Residential, Commercial), End-use (Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing) and Region - Forecast to 2022
Market Research Future published a Half Cooked Research Report on Green Building Materials Market that contains the information from 2014 to 2022. Global Green Building Materials Market was valued at around USD 158 Billion in 2015 and is expected to cross USD 245 Billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 17% from 2016 to 2022.
Green Buildings are the structures that utilize the resource efficient and environment friendly processes throughout the life cycle of the building. The market is driven by the increasing consumer awareness regarding energy efficiency and government supportive policies globally drive the market. Furthermore, the low maintenance cost, low operating cost and low water requirements the fueled the demand of the market. Health care industry by application contributes highest to the overall growth of the market. On the basis of region, North-America is the largest market both by value and volume.
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global green building materials market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global green building materials packaging market as application and end-use.
• By Application
o Residential
o Infrastructure
o Commercial
• By End-use
o Insulation
o Framing
o Roofing
o Interior finishing
o Exterior siding
o Others
Green Building Materials Market Key Players
• Alumasc Group plc
• Bauder Ltd.
• Wienerberger AG
• Binderholz GmbH
• Homasote Company
• CertainTeed Corporation
• LG Hausys Ltd.
• RedBuilt LLC
• PPG Industries, Inc.
• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
• Forbo International SA
• Kingspan Limited
• Lafarge Company
• BASF SE
• Owens Corning
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 140 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Green Building Materials Market Research Report - Forecast to 2022"
Market Research Analysis
The market is highly application based. The factors contributing to the growth of the global green building materials market is the effective policies of the government for energy efficiency practices, growth in the health care industry and cost-effective. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. North-America is the largest region for the green building materials market, followed by Asia-Pacific. The main reason for the growth in the region includes the supportive regulatory policies & building codes in the construction & renovation of building and consumers awareness regarding environmental and economic benefits.
