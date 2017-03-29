Unified network management Market Is Expected to Reach US $13 Billion By 2022
Unified network management Market is growing rapidly over 17% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 13 billion by the end of forecast period.
In this rapidly changing and technologically developing environment, security needs are ever increasing. The market trend towards the higher requirement analytical tools and analytics applications are driving the unified network management market. The study indicates that due to rapid increase in network traffic, most of the organizations are improving their focus on analyzing data effectively. The implementation of network traffic management solution of unified network management will boost the market in a positive way.
The study indicates that unified network management market has increased due to the ability to provide better cyber security and advanced analytics. The cloud based unified network management is expected to grow due to the high adoption of cloud technologies. The high cost of unified network management solutions is the restraining factor in the growth of unified network management market.
Major Key Players:
• Accenture PLC (Ireland),
• Juniper Networks (U.S.),
• Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France),
• IBM Corporation (U.S.),
• Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (U.S.),
• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.),
• HP (U.S.),
• Bradford Networks, Inc. (U.S.),
• Ascom Holdings AG (Switzerland),
• Ericsson (Sweden),
• Allot Communication (U.S.),
• Sandvine Inc. (Canada),
• Tibco Software (U.S.)
Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:
The unified network management market is growing rapidly. Increased demand of security, higher requirement analytical tools and analytics applications are driving the unified network management market. The unified network management market is globally emerging across world. The study shows that many organizations have a focus on analyzing data effectively due to rapid increase in network traffic. The continuous developments in this technology and its solutions have motivated several industries to adopt unified networking solutions and services.
The study indicates software-defined networking is also increasing the need for unified network management. The study indicates that unified network management has the ability to provide better cyber security and advanced analytics, which results in the increase of unified network management market. The adoption of cloud technologies make opportunities for cloud based unified network management. The study also reveals that high cost of unified network management solutions is the major restraining factor for unified network management market.
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Unified network management Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022”.
Market Segmentation
The Unified network management market has been segmented on the basis of type, solution, services, deployment, organization size and end-user. Looking through the solution segment it’s been observed that network traffic management solutions are expected to dominate the Unified network management market by the forecast period, due to growing data traffic challenges faced by the organizations worldwide. Network traffic management includes controlling and monitoring network activities along with prioritizing, managing, and reducing the network traffic, congestion, latency, and packet loss. The unified network management market is dominated by consulting services. The study shows that high adoption of wireless hardware devices such as smartphones and other internet enabled devices are witnessed due to which wireless network type is growing significantly in the unified network management market.
The study indicates that adoption of cloud based unified network management tools would enable companies to understand the real time network traffic and distribution bandwidth across the technology. The cloud based unified network management is expected to see a sudden hike in the unified network management market.
Brief TOC
1 MARKET INTRODUCTION
1.1 INTRODUCTION
1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY
1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE
1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS
1.2.3 LIMITATIONS
1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION
2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH
2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH
2.4 FORECAST MODEL
2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST
LIST OF TABLES
TABLE 1 UNIFIED NETWORK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY TYPE
TABLE 2 UNIFIED NETWORK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SERVICE
TABLE 3 UNIFIED NETWORK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE
TABLE 4 UNIFIED NETWORK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY SOLUTION
TABLE 5 UNIFIED NETWORK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END-USER
TABLE 6 UNIFIED NETWORK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE
TABLE 7 UNIFIED NETWORK MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGIONS
Continued…
