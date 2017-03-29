There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,695 in the last 365 days.

Aerospace Fasteners 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.86% and Forecast to 2021

Aerospace Fasteners Market

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Aerospace Fasteners 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 6.86% and Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --



The analysts forecast the global aerospace fasteners market to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% during the period 2017-2021.


Aerospace fasteners have evolved over the years with the constantly changing aerospace industry. These components are widely used in commercial and military aircraft, ballistic missiles, rockets, and associated aftermarket services. The aerospace industry employs a wide range of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws, rivets, and pins.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global aerospace fasteners market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of medical devices required for thoracic surgeries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

The report, Global Aerospace Fasteners Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors

• 3V Fasteners
• Arconic
• B&B Specialties
• KLX
• LISI Aerospace

Other prominent vendors
• CDP Fastener
• National Aerospace Fasteners
• Stanley Aerospace Fastening
• TFI Aerospace
• Wesco Aircraft Holdings

Market driver
• Growing usage of titanium fasteners
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Issues concerning aircraft design
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Advent of 3D printing
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application
• Market share by application
• Market segmentation by revenue
• Global commercial aerospace fasteners market
• Global military aerospace fasteners market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Market share by geography
• Geographical segmentation by revenue
• Aerospace fasteners market in the Americas
• Aerospace fasteners market in EMEA
• Aerospace fasteners market in APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• 3V Fasteners
• Arconic
• B&B Specialties
• KLX
• LISI Aerospace
• Other prominent vendors

………..CONTINUED

