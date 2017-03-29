Global Hardware Security Module Market has been valued at USD 1115 Million by 2022
Market Highlights
The Growing Data Breaches, Increasing Cyber-Attacks, Mandates For HSM Manufacturers To Comply With The Internal And External Privacy, Data Security Regulations, And Effective Management Of Cryptographic Keys Are Driving The Growth Of The Hardware Security Modules Market. Also, Many Firms Buy This Hardware Security Module To Protect Transactions, Identities And Applications Because It Helps In Securing Crypto Graphic Keys, Authentication And Digital Signing Services For A Wide Range Of Application.
A Hardware Security Module Is A Dedicated Crypto Processor That Is Specifically Designed For The Protection Of The Crypto Key Lifecycle. It Is Basically A Device Those Safeguards And Manages Strong Authentication And Crypto Processing. It Also Act As Anchors That Protect The Cryptographic Infrastructure Of Some Of The Most Security-Conscious Organizations By Securely Managing, Processing, And Storing Cryptographic Keys Inside A Hardened, Tamper-Resistant Device.
Key Player
• Gemalto NV (Amsterdam)
• Thales E-Security, Inc. (U.S.)
• Utimaco Gmbh (Germany)
• International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.)
• Futurex (U.S.)
• Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.)
• SWIFT (Belgium)
• Atos SE (France)
• Ultra-Electronics (U.K.)
• Yubico (U.S.)
Market Research Analysis:
The Global Hardware Security Module Market Is Expected To Grow Significantly. The Market Is Highly Application Basis. Authentication Segment Of Hardware Security Module Market Globally Drives The Market. The Market Is Expected To Have Higher Growth Rate As Compared To The Previous Years.
Segmentation:
By Type - LAN-Based HSM, Pcie-Based, USB-Based
By Application - Payment Processing, Code And Document Signing, Authentication
By End-Users - Government, Energy And Utilities, Healthcare
By Region – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific And Row
Taste the Market Data and Market Information Presented Through More Than 30 Market Data Tables And Figures Spread Over 100 Numbers Of Pages Of The Project Report. Avail The In-Depth Table Of Content TOC & Market Synopsis On “Hardware Security Modules Market Research Report -Forecast To 2022”.
Regional Analysis
Regionally, Latin-America Accounted For The Largest Market Share Because The Region Is Attributed To The Formulation Of New Regulatory Compliances And The Adoption Of Modern Technologies Such As Cloud And Iot And Also Creates Opportunity For Information Security.
Asia Pacific Is Expected To Grow At A Fast Pace, Majorly Due Countries Such As India And China Are Investing Huge Amounts Of Money For The Adoption Of Modern Technologies.
Hardware Security Modules Market
On The Basis Of Type, Lan-Based, Pcie-Based And Usb-Based/Portable Hsm. Out Of These, USB-Based Is Expected To Grow Over The Forecast Period, 2016-2022 Because They Are Portable And Easy To Deploy Without The Need For Any External Hardware Or Tool.
List of Tables
1 Market Introduction
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Network Solution
2.2 Primary Research
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Drivers
3.3 Market Challenges
4 Executive Summary
5. Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6 Global Hardware Security Module Market, By Segments
6.1 By Type
6.1.1 Lan Based
6.1.2 Pcie Based
6.1.3 Usb Based
6.2 By Application
6.2.1 Payment Processing
6.2.2 Code & Document Signing
6.2.3 Secure Sockets Layers
6.2.4 Transport Layer Security
6.2.5 Authentication
6.2.3 By End-Users
6.3 Bfsi
6.3.1 Healthcare
6.3.2 Telecommunications & It
6.3.3 Energy & Utilities
6.3.4 Transportation
6.4 By Geography
7 Competitive Analysis
List of Tables
Table 1 Global Hardware Security Module Market, By Type
Table 2 Global Hardware Security Module Market, By Application
Table 3 Global Hardware Security Module Market, By End-Users
Table 4 Global Hardware Security Module Market, By Geography
Table 5 North America Hardware Security Module Market, By Type
Table 6 North America Hardware Security Module Market, By Application
Table 7 North America Hardware Security Module Market, By End-Users
Table 8 North America Hardware Security Module Market, By Geography
Table 9 U.S. Hardware Security Module Market, By Type
Continued…
List of Figures
Figure 1 Research Application
Figure 2 Global Hardware Security Module Market, By Type (%)
Figure 3 Global Hardware Security Module Market, By Application (%)
Figure 4 Global Hardware Security Module Market, By End-Users (%)
Figure 5 Global Hardware Security Module Market, By Regions (%)
Figure 6 North America Hardware Security Modules, By Country (%)
Figure 7 North America Hardware Security Modules, By Type (%)
Figure 8 North America Hardware Security Modules, By Application (%)
Figure 9 North America Hardware Security Modules, By End-Users (%)
Figure 10 Europe Hardware Security Modules, By Country (%)
Continued…
