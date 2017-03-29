Airfreight Forwarding 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.49% and Forecast to 2021
Airfreight Forwarding 2017 Global Market Size,Status and Forecast to 2021PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --
WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On – “Airfreight Forwarding 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.49% and Forecast to 2021”.
The analysts forecast the global airfreight forwarding market to grow at a CAGR of 3.49% during the period 2017-2021.
Airfreight forwarding represents 1% of global trade by volume and 35% by value of global goods distribution network. The airfreight forwarding industry has major customers distributed across many verticals. Major customers include the manufacturing industries such as industrial and automation components, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and retail, and healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Increasingly, these forwarders are providing integrated solutions involving customs clearance, warehousing, and distribution, as well as source consolidation and destination deconsolidation.
Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/854961-global-airfreight-forwarding-market-2017-2021
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global airfreight forwarding market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the volume of air cargo transported by vendors in the market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Airfreight Forwarding Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Deutsche Post DHL Group
• Kuehne + Nagel
• DB Schenker
• NIPPON EXPRESS
• UPS Supply Chain Solutions
• DSV
• Sinotrans
• Expeditors
Other prominent vendors
• C.H. Robinson
• CEVA Logistics
• CJ Korea Express
• DACHSER
• Dimerco
• GEODIS
• Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
• Hitachi Transport
• Kerry Logistics
• Logwin
• NNR Global Logistics
• Panalpina
• Pantos Logistics
• Pilot Freight Services
• Bolloré Logistics
• Toll Holdings
• Yusen Logistics
Market driver
• Increase in trade agreements among nations
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Increase in reshoring and nearshoring manufacturing
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/854961-global-airfreight-forwarding-market-2017-2021
Market trend
• Rising demand for integrated services
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by services
• Airfreight forwarding services: Packaging and labeling
• Airfreight forwarding services: Documentation and PO management
• Airfreight forwarding services: Charter services
• Airfreight forwarding services: Transportation and warehousing
• Airfreight forwarding services: VAS
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-users
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Segmentation of global airfreight forwarding market by geography 2016
• Segmentation of global airfreight forwarding market by geography 2016-2021
• Airfreight forwarding market in APAC
• Airfreight forwarding market in Americas
• Airfreight forwarding market in EMEA
PART 09: Market drivers
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges
………..CONTINUED
For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com
Buy 1-User PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=854961
ABOUT US:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of rmaket research reports under these categories and sub-categories.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here