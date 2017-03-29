Halal Food & Beverages Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022
Wiseguyreports.com Announces the Publication of its Research Report – GLOBAL Halal Food & Beverages Market 2017-2022PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Halal Food & Beverages Industry
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Halal Food & Beverages in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Halal Food & Beverages market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Nestle
Cargill
Nema Food Company
Midamar
Namet Gida
Banvit Meat and Poultry
Al Islami Foods
BRF
Unilever
Kawan Foods
QL Foods
Ramly Food Processing
China Haoyue Group
Arman Group
Hebei Kangyuan Islamic Food
Tangshan Falide Muslim Food
Allanasons Pvt
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Halal Foods
Halal Drinks
Halal Non-Staple Foods
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Halal Food & Beverages for each application, including
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Independent Retailers
Convenience Stores
Specialist Retailers
Some Major Points from Table of content:
Global Halal Food & Beverages Market Research Report 2017
1 Halal Food & Beverages Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Halal Food & Beverages
1.2 Halal Food & Beverages Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Halal Food & Beverages Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Halal Food & Beverages Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Halal Foods
1.2.4 Halal Drinks
1.2.5 Halal Non-Staple Foods
1.3 Global Halal Food & Beverages Segment by Application
1.3.1 Halal Food & Beverages Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Independent Retailers
1.3.4 Convenience Stores
1.3.5 Specialist Retailers
1.4 Global Halal Food & Beverages Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Halal Food & Beverages Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Halal Food & Beverages (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Halal Food & Beverages Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Halal Food & Beverages Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Halal Food & Beverages Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Halal Food & Beverages Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Halal Food & Beverages Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Halal Food & Beverages Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Halal Food & Beverages Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Halal Food & Beverages Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Halal Food & Beverages Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Halal Food & Beverages Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Halal Food & Beverages Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Halal Food & Beverages Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Halal Food & Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Halal Food & Beverages Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Halal Food & Beverages Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Halal Food & Beverages Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Halal Food & Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America Halal Food & Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe Halal Food & Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Halal Food & Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Halal Food & Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia Halal Food & Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Halal Food & Beverages Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Halal Food & Beverages Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Halal Food & Beverages Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Halal Food & Beverages Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Halal Food & Beverages Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Halal Food & Beverages Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Halal Food & Beverages Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia Halal Food & Beverages Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Halal Food & Beverages Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global Halal Food & Beverages Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Halal Food & Beverages Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Halal Food & Beverages Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Halal Food & Beverages Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global Halal Food & Beverages Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
