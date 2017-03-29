Building Integrated Photovoltaics 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.78% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global building integrated photovoltaics market to grow at a CAGR of 9.78% during the period 2017-2021.
BIPV are photovoltaic (PV) materials that are used to replace the traditional and conventional building materials such as roofs, facades, and skylights.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global building integrated photovoltaics market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of BIPV-related products in the market.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• First Solar
• Sharp Solar
• Suntech Power
• Trina Solar
• Yingli Solar
Other prominent vendors
• altPOWER
• Ascent Solar Technologies
• Canadian Solar
• Centrosolar
• Dyesol
• ertex solar
• Hanergy
• Heliatek
• Scheuten
Market driver
• Need to reduce energy cost
Market challenge
• Absence of BIPV-specific standards
Market trend
• Growing number of green buildings
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Global solar PV market: Overview
• Global BIPV market: Overview
• Global construction industry market: Overview
PART 05: Market landscape
• Global BIPV market by installed capacity
• Global BIPV market by revenue
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
• Global BIPV market by end-user
• Global BIPV market in commercial sector
• Global BIPV market in residential sector
• Global BIPV market in industrial sector
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global BIPV market by geography
• BIPV market in EMEA
• BIPV market in the Americas
• BIPV market in APAC
PART 08: Market segmentation by panel types
• Global BIPV market by panel type
• Global BIPV market by crystalline panel
• Global BIPV market by thin-film panel
PART 09: Market drivers
• Need to reduce energy cost
• Growing requirement for energy certifications
• Hike in infrastructure spending
• Increasing solar energy consumption and installation
PART 10: Impact of drivers
PART 11: Market challenges
• Intermittent nature of solar power
• Absence of BIPV-specific standards
• Complexities associated with BIPV installation
………..CONTINUED
