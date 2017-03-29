Glucose Syrup Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 2.64 % by 2022
Global Glucose Syrup Market Information - by source, grade, application and by Region Forecast to 2022
Introduction to Glucose Syrup:
Glucose Syrup is a liquid sweetener containing glucose, maltose and dextrose sugars. The production includes hydrolysis of starch obtained from plant source with the help of enzymes. It has widespread use in manufacturing industries of cough syrups, chocolates, bakery and confectionery products etc. Ice-cream industry drives higher demand for glucose syrup because it prevents crystallization and gives a good mouth feel. Glucose syrup is also used as a food preservative and to increase the shelf-life of the product.
Market Driver:
Globally the glucose syrup market is mainly driven by rising demand of stable sweetener and thickeners which have long shelf life. Since glucose syrup is in concentrated form of sugar, it is required in less quantity as compared to any other sweeteners which supports its high sale. The high demand of bakery and confectionery products in urban areas is also driving the market. Economic developments and reliabilities on new processing technologies are also helping in fueling up the market demand of the product.
These factors will play a key role in the growth of Glucose syrup market at the CAGR of 2.64% during 2016-2022.
Key Players of Glucose Syrup Market:
• Cargill Inc. (U.S.)
• Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)
• Tate & Lyle plc (U.K.)
• Agrana Group (Austria)
• Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)
• Roquette (France)
• Universal Nutrition (U.S.)
• Atlantic Sweetner Co (U.S.)
• Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.)
Key players in Glucose syrup market are mainly located in North America and Europe region. Key Players from U.S., China and Netherlands are following strategies of merger and acquisition of small players from to expand their business in other regions due to increasing demand of glucose syrup. They are mainly focused on increasing their supply to established industries that have high demand of sweeteners.
Downstream Analysis:
Glucose syrup is used in jams, jellies, juices, cakes, ice-creams etc. as a sweeter. It also helps in maintaining the consistency of the food product. The use of glucose syrup as a humectant and thickeners is increasing in various industries. The share of glucose syrup in pharmaceutical industries is experiencing a surge because of its use in vitamin- tonics and cough syrup. Glucose syrup finds its application in canned foods as acts as a preservative and helps in increasing the shelf-life of the food products. In addition, its application in brewing industries is anticipated to grow at a higher rate because glucose syrup is found to enhance the rate of fermentation.
Market Segmentation:
Global Glucose Syrup Market is segmented by source, grade, form, application and region.
Brief TOC for Glucose Syrup:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the study
2.2.1 Research Objectives
2.2.2 Assumptions
2.2.3 Limitations
2.3 Markets Structure
2.4 Stakeholders
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Methods
3.1.1 Primary research
3.1.2 Secondary research
3.2 Forecast model
3.3 Market Size estimation
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.1.1 Trends in Supply/Production
4.1.2 Trends in Demand/Consumption
4.1.3 Value chain analysis
4.1.4 Porter’s five forces
4.1.5 Supply Chain Analysis
4.1.6 Macroeconomic indicators Analysis for top 5 Producing countries
5 Market Trends
5.1 Consumer Trends
5.2 Emerging Markets (Supply & Demand)
5.3 Emerging Brands
5.4 Trade (Import-export) Analysis
5.5 Innovations in Products/Process
Continue…
Regional Analysis:
The Global Glucose Syrup Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Europe region has the major market share followed by North America. Increasing demands of pharmaceutical and food products giving good mouth feel is supporting growth of the market in developed countries of North America and Europe region. U.K., U.S., Mexico, Germany and Netherlands are the major importers of glucose syrup.
