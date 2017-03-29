Global Gearbox Market 2017 - Segmentation, Growth Drivers , Challenges, Key Players, Scope, Context and Forecast 2022
This report studies the Gearbox on global market,focuses on the top players in US market and also the market status and outlook by type and applicationPUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the Gearbox on United States and global market, focuses on the top players in US market and also the market status and outlook by type and application.
The global Gearbox market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Gearbox in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in United States Gearbox market include ABB, Bonfiglioli, Emerson Electric, Rexnord, SEW Eurodrive, Siemens, Brevini Power Transmission, Cone Drive Operations, Curtis Machine Company, David Brown Engineering, Horsburgh & Scott, Oerlikon Graziano Drive Systems, IGW, Anaheim Automation.
The On the basis of product, the Gearbox market is primarily split into
Bevel Gearbox
Helical Gearbox
Spur Gearbox
Worm Gearbox
Planetary Gearbox
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Automotive
Industrial Equipment
Aerospace
Construction Equipment
Others
