Petit Jardin Milano, Organic Cosmetics Certified by AIAB
PJ products respect the environment, care about animal welfare and protect consumers’ health. PJ adhere to a set of principles to be approved as organic.
AIAB is a network in Italy that represents the interests of organic farmers. Their mission is to promote organic agriculture as a sustainable development. Being certified by AIAB guarantees that PJ Milano have the same values regarding sustainability.
For PJ Milano, AIAB certification proves that they have been acknowledged a solid organic skincare brand. The company adhere to a specific set of principles that allow them to be considered and approved as organic, including:
1. The products don’t use non-vegetable allergens and irritants that could be harmful to health;
2. The products are completely free of GMO products;
3. The products are not made through animal testing;
4. They select natural extracts from certified organic farms;
5. The product packaging is sustainable from ecological point of view.
Bio Eco recognition by AIAB is the first certification for organic cosmetic brands in Italy, which was begun ten years ago. This acknowledgment is to make sure that beauty suppliers in Italy obey certain disciplinary aspects to achieve sustainable growth.
Furthermore, by receiving the certification, Petit Jardin Milano assure that their products’ ingredients come from certified organic farms and that they are 100% Made in Italy. The company apply no outsourcing policy for its natural extracts and production.
Currently, Petit Jardin Milano have made five cosmetic lines: anti-aging line, beauty care for young adults, products for mothers and babies, sun protection line and textile cosmetics. In the global market, they have already entrusted its skincare to 26 distributors in different continents and they keep expanding.
Nevertheless, PJ Milano still welcome new applications from interested beauty distributors worldwide who are passionate about organic beauty with Italian quality. To get further information about PJ products and how to import them, please write an email to marketing@solalegroup.it
