India Fundraising Market Research Report 2017

India Fundraising Marke

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Fundraising Market 2017 India Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022”reports to its database.

PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- India Fundraising Market Executive SummaryThe Indian Fundraising Market Report gives information on one of the world’s highest potential charity markets. Based on detailed interviews with many of the top executives from India’s leading charities, it gives a detailed insight into the fundraising scenario of these charities. It looks at the different strategies the charities are adopting in fundraising and compares which charities are most successfully raising funds and suggests why. It reviews the most important sources of revenue – individuals, corporates and institutions, and highlights their relative growth patterns. The report also covers the drivers and restraints on the fundraising market in India. It also includes the factors that will influence the funds raised by the charities in India.ScopeData: Funding analysis, funding by source, number of employeesPeriod: Last 4 yearsAnalysis: Challenges/ Strategies and Outcomes, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers and Restraints, Market Predictions, Comparative AnalysisInterviews: Summarised interviews with 11 of India’s top charity executivesCharities covered: Save the Children, CARE, Oxfam, Child Rights and You (CRY), HelpAge, World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and UNICEFReasons to BuyUnderstand the current size of the market and its potentialIdentify winning and losing strategiesUnderstand one of the world’s most promising markets for fundraisingDetailed inputs from senior representatives of India’s most important charitiesRequest Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/938561-india-fundraising-market-report Table of ContentsExecutive Summary 6Introduction 8Indian Fundraising Market Characteristics 9Methods Of Fundraising 9Causes Of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) In India 10Participants In The Fundraising Market 11Indian Fundraising Market Value Chain 12Indian Fundraising Market, Case Studies On Leading INGOs 13Save The Children India 13Challenges 13Strategies 14Result/Outcome 14CARE India 14Challenges 14Strategies 15Result/Outcome 15OXFAM India 15Challenges 15Strategies 16Result/Outcome 17CRY (Child Rights and You) India 17Challenges 17Strategies 18Result/Outcome 18HelpAge India 18Challenges 18Strategies 19Result/Outcome 19World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India 19Challenges 19Strategies 20Result/Outcome 20Indian Fundraising Market, Comparative Fundraising Analysis 21Organization Profiles 21Save The Children India 21CARE India 23OXFAM India 24CRY (Child Rights and You) India 27HelpAge India 29World Wildlife Fund (WWF) India 31UNICEF India 34Comparative Analysis 36PESTLE Analysis of Fundraising Market in India 40Political Factors 40Economic Factors 40Social Factors 41Technological Factors 41Legal Factors 42Environmental Factors 43Indian Fundraising Market Forecast 44Drivers For Fundraising For INGOs In India 44Growth In Social Media Usage (Digital Fundraising) 44Increasing Preference For INGOs Due To Superior Quality Standards 44Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Regulations 45Restraints To Fundraising For INGOs In India 45Getting Funds For Intangible Issues Is Difficult 45Donor Priorities 45Difficulty In Raising Funds For Remote Areas 45Limitations In The CSR Policy 46Expectations Of INGOs On Future Growth Of Fundraising In India 47Corporate Fundraising Has Untapped Potential 48Individual Fundraising Can Be Challenging 48Other Funding Sources That Will Be Prominent 48Government Grants and Affiliates To Remain Key Sources For Many INGOs 48Appendix 50Research Methodology 50Abbreviations 50Currencies 50Interview Summaries 50Interview 1 50Interview 2 55Interview 3 58Interview 4 60Interview 5 66Interview 6 71Interview 7 72Interview 8 78Interview 9 84Interview 10 90Interview 11 93Research Enquiries 96…CONTINUEDBuy this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=938561