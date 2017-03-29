FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) Packaging Global Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global FMCG Packaging Market 2017 Industry Growth, Size, Trends, Share and Forecast to 2021” to their research database.PUNE, INDIA , March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World FMCG Packaging Market
Executive Summary
FMCG Packaging market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.
The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.
The report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players.
The Players mentioned in our report
Amcor
Ball
Tetra Pak
Sonoco
Toyo Seikan Group
All American Containers
Huhtamak
Ardagh Group
Berry Plastics
Crown Holdings
Bomarko
Consol Glass
ITC
Kuehne + Nagel
WestRock Company
Novelis
Stanpac
Steripack
UFLEX
…
With no less than 20 top producers.
Global FMCG Packaging Market: Product Segment Analysis
Protective packaging
Flexible packaging
Paper-based packaging
Rigid plastic packaging
Custom packaging
Others
Global FMCG Packaging Market: Application Segment Analysis
Food and Drink
Cosmetics
Others
Global FMCG Packaging Market: Regional Segment Analysis
USA
Europe
Japan
China
India
South East Asia
Table of Content-Key Points Covered
Chapter 1 About the FMCG Packaging Industry
1.1 Industry Definition and Types
1.1.1 Protective packaging
1.1.2 Flexible packaging
1.1.3 Paper-based packaging
1.1.1.4 Rigid plastic packaging
1.1.1.5 Custom packaging
1.1.1.6 Others
1.2 Main Market Activities
1.3 Similar Industries
1.4 Industry at a Glance
Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape
2.1 FMCG Packaging Markets by Regions
2.1.1 USA
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016
2.1.2 Europe
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016
2.1.3 China
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016
2.1.4 India
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016
2.1.5 Japan
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016
2.1.6 South East Asia
Market Revenue (M USD) and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Sales and Growth Rate 2011-2021
Major Players Revenue (M USD) in 2016
…………..
Chapter 5 Company Profiles
5.1 Amcor
5.1.1 Company Details (Foundation Year, Employee Strength and etc)
5.1.2 Product Information (Picture, Specifications and Applications)
5.1.3 Revenue (M USD), Price and Operating Profits
Continued…..
