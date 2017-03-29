Global AR Gaming Market to grow at a Extraordinary CAGR of 151.43% during the period 2017-2021

Orbis Research Present's Global AR Gaming Market Major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market

Description

About AR Gaming

The Global AR Gaming Market to grow at a CAGR of 151.43% during the period 2017-2021.

The first stage of AR began in the late 1950s when Sensorama was invented. The machine was similar to a mini theater that would engage all five senses and create an immersive experience at the cinema. Since the invention of Sensorama, many ideas that could enable people to interact with their environment have come up. One such is the virtual reality (VR) technology that creates a simulated environment around an individual where simultaneous interactions occur in both the virtual and physical space. With the development of VR technology, the AR technology emerged. To overcome limitations of VR and to improve visual experiences, the VR and AR technology were combined to create mixed reality. However, the mixed reality technology failed to success because of its high expense.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global AR gaming market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global demand for AR gaming.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global AR Gaming Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

Augmented Pixels

Aurasma

Blippar

Catchoom

Infinity Augmented Reality

Qualcomm Technologies

Total Immersion

VividWorks

Wikitude

Zappar

Market driver

Growing awareness of AR technology

Market challenge

Lack of content in AR gaming

Market trend

Growing investments through crowdfunding

Augmented Pixels, Aurasma, Blippar, Catchoom, Infinity Augmented Reality, Qualcomm Technologies, Total Immersion, VividWorks, Wikitude, and Zappar