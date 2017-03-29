QiSQi Identification developed MABIS, a Mobile Automated Biometric Identification System for Law Enforcement Agencies.
MABIS is a real game changer in National Security by providing real time fingerprint identification, face recognition and iris recognition.WELLINGTON, SOMERSET, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellington, United Kingdom, March 22, 2017 (PressRelease.com) - In today's constant threat of terrorism, receiving real-time data about suspects is essential.
QiSQi Identification Technologies developed the MABIS platform and app that can register and identify fingerprints, faces, and iris in a fraction of a second.
The app runs on a standard Android mobile phone which makes it easy and fast to deploy without special hardware investments
Armed with the mobile and touchless fingerprint biometrics software solution of Diamond Fortress, fingerprints are acquired by the mobile camera and deliver high quality images. The face recognition has unique 2D/3D enhancement features, which delivers highly accurate information.
With the iris recognition implemented, MABIS is the first mobile phone to have all 3 major biometric identification algorithms.
MABIS’ backend is powered by a high-speed AFIS, Minex compliant, 2D/3D face recognition and iris recognition, both military and police-grade algorithms with proven track records.
MABIS is secured by the BioSSL biometric access control, which manages and centralises the administration of fingerprint, face or voice verification.
A must for Police Forces, Border Control, Citizen and Immigration Services.
