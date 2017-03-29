Thermoform Packaging Market Estimated to Cross USD 32 Billion Mark by 2022-Bemis, Sonoco, Amcor Limited and DS Smith
Thermoforming Packaging Market Outlook, Demand and Development, Key Players, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2022
The increasing demand from food & beverage and pharmaceuticals industries globally drives the market. The large consumer base, increasing manufacturing activities, cost-effective, environment friendly and increase in spending by consumers for packaged food. PET leads the market, majorly due to replacing polystyrene resin. Europe is the largest market. The global thermoform packaging market size was valued at around USD 32 Billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 7% by 2022.
The Key Players of Global Thermoform Packaging Market
• Bemis Company, Inc.
• Sonoco Products Company
• E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
• Amcor Limited
• DS Smith Plc.
• WestRock Company
• Display Pack Inc
• Tray Pack Corporation
• Lacerta Group Inc
• Sealed Air
Market Research Analysis
The market is highly application based. The factors contributing to the growth of the global thermoform packaging market is the increasing demand for convenient packaging, growth in food & beverage industry and cost-effective. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. Europe is the largest region for the thermoform packaging market, followed by Asia-Pacific and North-America. The main reason for the growth in the region includes the rapid growth of industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals in Germany.
Scope of the Report
This study provides an overview of the global thermoform packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global thermoform packaging market as material, type and application.
By Material
1. Plastic
a. PET
b. PP
c. PVC
d. Others
2. Paper
3. Aluminium
4. Others
By Type
1. Blister Packaging
2. Skin Packaging
3. Clamshell Packaging
4. Others
By Application
1. Food & beverage
2. Pharmaceutical
3. Electronics
4. Personal care
5. Others
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Scope of The Report
3 Market Research Methodology
4 Market Landscape
5 Industry Overview of Global Thermoform Packaging Market
6 Market Trends
7. Global Thermoform Packaging Market by Type
8. Global Thermoform Packaging Market by Material
9. Global Thermoform Packaging Market by Application
10. Global Thermoform Packaging Market by Region
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Bemis Company, Inc.
11.2 Sonoco Products Company
11.3 E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company
11.4 Amcor Limited
Continued….
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 130 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Thermoform Packaging Market Information from 2014 to 2022"
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1 World Population by Major Regions (2015 To 2030) (Million)
Table 2 Global Thermoform Packaging Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)
Table 3 Global Thermoform Packaging Market: By Region, 2014-2022 (Kt)
Table 4 North America Thermoform Packaging Market: By Country, 2022 (Usd Million)
Table 5 Europe Thermoform Packaging Market: By Country, 2014-2022 (Usd Million)
Table 6 Asia-Pacific Thermoform Packaging Market: By Country, 2022 (Usd Million)
Continued….
