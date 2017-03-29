Global WiGig Market to Reach $23.29 billion with 105.42% CAGR Forecast to 2021
WiGig Global Market - By Devices, Applications, Usage Models, Industry, Countries, Trends and Forecast to 2022PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Though the traditional wi-fi serves this purpose, its functionality, especially its speed, is limited by its capabilities. These limitations are now being addressed by WiGig technology, which uses 60 GHz frequency for high-speed data transfer. Such technologies has led to high-speed wireless data sharing at multi-gigabit speeds. It is based on IEEE 802.11ad, the standard wireless communication which makes use of 60 GHz frequency. This technology supports data transfer up to speeds of 7 Gbits/sec. The WiGig technology can be used to transfer data from smartphones, notebooks, personal computers or any other device (WiGig compatible) to other devices. It can also be used to transfer videos from these very devices.
Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/474314-global-wigig-market-by-devices-usage-trends-and-shares-2015-2020
The global WiGig market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 105.42% to reach USD 23.29 billion by the end of 2021 from the current estimates of USD 0.31 billion. In the recent years, the world has become a big digital multimedia market with different kinds of content easily available in different media forms today. This has led to the need for continuous innovation in data transfer and connectivity. Whereas, WiGig allows wireless communication at multi-gigabit speeds and enables high-performance wireless data.
To overcome signal decay, WiGig uses a process called ‘adaptive beamforming’. The antennas do this by adjusting both the amplitudes and the phase shifts of their broadcasted waves. The reception of the signal is then optimized by minimizing different kinds of problems like the error between the antennas’ output and the expected signal.
Recently, Samsung developed a “high-performance modem technologies” along with a “wide-coverage beam-forming antenna”, which could resolve the line-of-sight (range) issues to an extent. This means that one of the largest consumer device makers will be embracing WiGig. The company also remarked that this tech will be “integral” to Samsung’s smart home and the internet of things efforts.
The global WiGig market has been broadly segmented by devices, usage models and end-user industry. By different types of devices, the market has been bifurcated into notebooks, personal computers, smartphones, televisions and others. Whereas, instant wireless sync, wireless display, wireless docking and networking are the different usage models in the WiGig market. By end-user industry the market has been segmented into retail, banking, manufacturing, communications, travel and transport, professional services, energy, healthcare, government, entertainment and media and others.
The market has also been geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to hold the largest market and is projected to increase in coming years owing to strong telecommunication networks available in the region along with enhanced infrastructure.
However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of internet enabled devices along rapid technological advancements. Additionally, South Korea, India and China will further drive the regional market due to growing requirement of technologies used for advanced data transfer along with improving infrastructure prevailing in the region.
Some of the vendors of this technology mentioned in the report are Qualcomm, Cisco, Intel, Dell, Panasonic, Bridgewave, Silicon Image and Agilent Technologies.
DRIVERS
Evolution of next generation devices along with increasing need for high-speed internet, need for high data transfer rate, lower cost and compatibility with different devices has accelerated the growth of the market.
RESTRAINTS
Some of the key impediments hindering the growth of the market are the range which it supports, i.e. natural interference problems, so the data transfer would require the devices to be close by and in line-of-sight of each other, and the other limitation of the WiGig market is its low availability of vendors for the same.
Key Deliverables in the Study
• Market analysis for the global WiGig market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.
• Market definition along with the identification of key drivers and restraints.
• Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale.
• Extensively researched competitive landscape section with profiles of major companies along with their market share.
• Identification and analysis of the macro and micro factors that affect the WiGig market on both global and regional scale.
• A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.
• A wide-ranging knowledge and insights about the major players in this industry and the key strategies adopted by them to sustain and grow in the studied market.
• Insights into the major countries/regions in which this industry is growing and also identify the regions that are still untapped.
Key points in table of content
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Sizing Units
1.4 Base Currencey
1.5 Review and Forecast Period Years
1.6 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Econometric Forecast Model
2.4 Research Assumptions
3. Executive Summary
Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/474314-global-wigig-market-by-devices-usage-trends-and-shares-2015-2020
4. Market Insights
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Factors Driving the Market
4.2.1 High Data Transfer Rate
4.2.2 Compatibility with different devices
4.2.3 Cost effective
4.3 Factors Restraining the Market
4.3.1 Limited Vendors are Available
4.3.2 In-room – Limited capability in terms of distance
4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services
4.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors
5. Technology Overview
Get this report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=474314
Contact US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here