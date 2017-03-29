Global Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Market 2017 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2022
this report analyzes top players in global and United States market,splits the China Point-of-care Testing market by product type and applications industries.PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and United States market, and splits the China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) market is valued at XX million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1129818-2017-2022-china-point-of-care-testing-poct-report-on-global
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of China Point-of-care Testing(POCT). United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2016 and will be xx million USD in 2022, with a CAGR of XX.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
United States
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
The major players in global and United States China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) market, including Abbott Laboratories, Inc. , Siemens AG , Alere Inc. , Johnson & Johnson , Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company) , Nova Biomedical, Beckman Coulter, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) Becton, Dickinson and Company , PTs Diagnostics.
The On the basis of product, the China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) market is primarily split into
Glucose Monitoring Kits
Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits
Infectious Disease Testing Kits
Coagulation Monitoring Kits
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits
Tumor/Cancer Markers
Urinalysis Testing Kits
Cholesterol Test Strips
Hematology Testing Kits
Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits
Fecal Occult Testing Kits
Other POC Testing Kits
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Professional Diagnostic Centers
Research Laboratories
Home Care
Others
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1129818-2017-2022-china-point-of-care-testing-poct-report-on-global
Table of Contents
2017-2022 China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Report on Global and United States Market, Status and Forecast, by Players, Types and Applications
1 Methodology and Data Source
1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
1.2 Data Source
2.1.1 Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Sources
1.3 Disclaimer
2 China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Market Overview
2.1 China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Product Overview
2.2 China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Market Segment by Type
2.2.1 Glucose Monitoring Kits
2.2.2 Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits
2.2.3 Infectious Disease Testing Kits
2.2.4 Coagulation Monitoring Kits
2.2.5 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits
2.2.6 Tumor/Cancer Markers
2.2.7 Urinalysis Testing Kits
2.2.8 Cholesterol Test Strips
2.2.9 Hematology Testing Kits
2.2.10 Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Kits
2.2.11 Fecal Occult Testing Kits
2.2.12 Other POC Testing Kits
2.3 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Product Segment by Type
2.3.1 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units) and Growth (%) by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.3.2 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.3 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Types (2012-2017)
2.3.4 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)
2.4 United States China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Product Segment by Type
2.4.1 United States China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units) and Growth by Types (2012, 2016 and 2022)
2.4.2 United States China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.3 United States China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share by Types (2012-2017)
2.4.4 United States China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Price (USD/Unit) by Type (2012-2017)
3 China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Application/End Users
3.1 China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Segment by Application/End Users
3.1.1 Professional Diagnostic Centers
3.1.2 Research Laboratories
3.1.3 Home Care
3.1.4 Others
3.2 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Product Segment by Application
3.2.1 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)
3.2.2 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
3.3 United States China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Product Segment by Application
3.3.1 United States China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units) and CGAR (%) by Applications (2012, 2016 and 2022)
3.3.2 United States China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Applications (2012-2017)
4 China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions
4.1.1 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Market Size and CAGR by Regions (2012, 2016 and 2022)
4.1.2 North America
4.1.3 Asia-Pacific
4.1.4 Europe
4.1.5 South America
4.1.6 Middle East and Africa
4.1.7 United States
4.2 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales and Revenue by Regions
4.2.1 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
4.2.2 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
4.2.3 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.4 North America China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.5 Europe China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.6 Asia-Pacific China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.7 South America China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4.2.8 Middle East and Africa China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
4.2.9 United States China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Unit) and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
5 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers
5.1 Global China Point-of-care Testing(POCT) Sales (K Units) and Market Share by Players (2012-2017)
……Continued
Purchase Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1129818
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here