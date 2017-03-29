Global Stationary Generator Market 2017 Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
Executive Summary
This report, the global Stationary Generator market is valued at USD 5,540 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 7,595 million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales Sales, revenue (Million USD), Market Share (%) and growth rate of Stationary Generator for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)
The major players in global market include Briggs and Stratton, Caterpillar, Cummins Power Systems, Generac Power Systems, Kohler, Aggreko, APR Energy, Atlas Copco, Broadcrown, Dresser-Rand, F.G. Wilson, GE Energy, Himoinsa, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
On the basis of product, the Stationary Generator market is primarily split into
Power Rating Below 100 kVA
Power Rating 100–350 kVA
Power Rating 351–1,000 kVA
Power Rating Above 1,000 kVA
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Industrial Use
Table of Contents
Global Stationary Generator Market 2017 - Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
1 Methodology/Research Approach
1.1 Research Programs/Design
1.2 Market Size Estimation
1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2 Data Source
2.1 Secondary Sources
2.2 Primary Sources
3 Disclaimer
1 Stationary Generator Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Stationary Generator
1.2 Classification of Stationary Generator by Product Category
1.2.1 Global Stationary Generator Sales and Growth (%) Comparison by Types (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Stationary Generator Sales Market Share (%) by Types (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Power Rating Below 100 kVA
1.2.4 Power Rating 100–350 kVA
1.2.5 Power Rating 351–1,000 kVA
1.2.6 Power Rating Above 1,000 kVA
1.3 Global Stationary Generator Market by Applications/End Users
1.3.1 Global Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets) Comparison by Applications (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Residential Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.3.4 Industrial Use
1.4 Global Stationary Generator Market by Regions
1.4.1 Global Stationary Generator Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2012-2022)
1.4.2 United States Stationary Generator Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 China Stationary Generator Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 Europe Stationary Generator Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Stationary Generator Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Stationary Generator Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Stationary Generator Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Stationary Generator Sales and Revenue (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets) and Growth Rate (%) (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Stationary Generator Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 Global Stationary Generator Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application
2.1 Global Stationary Generator Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1.1 Global Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets) and Market Share (%) of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Stationary Generator Revenue (Million USD) and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Stationary Generator Sales and Revenue by Type
2.2.1 Global Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets) and Market Share (%) by Type (2012-2017)
2.2.2 Global Stationary Generator Revenue (Million USD) and Market Share (%) by Type (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Stationary Generator Sales and Revenue by Regions
2.3.1 Global Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets) and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
2.3.2 Global Stationary Generator Revenue and Market Share (%) by Regions (2012-2017)
2.4 Global Stationary Generator Sales by Application
…
9 Global Stationary Generator Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
9.1 Briggs and Stratton
9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.1.2 Stationary Generator Product Category, Application and Specification
9.1.2.1 Product A
9.1.2.2 Product B
9.1.3 Briggs and Stratton Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.2 Caterpillar
9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.2.2 Stationary Generator Product Category, Application and Specification
9.2.2.1 Product A
9.2.2.2 Product B
9.2.3 Caterpillar Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.3 Cummins Power Systems
9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.3.2 Stationary Generator Product Category, Application and Specification
9.3.2.1 Product A
9.3.2.2 Product B
9.3.3 Cummins Power Systems Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.4 Generac Power Systems
9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.4.2 Stationary Generator Product Category, Application and Specification
9.4.2.1 Product A
9.4.2.2 Product B
9.4.3 Generac Power Systems Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.5 Kohler
9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.5.2 Stationary Generator Product Category, Application and Specification
9.5.2.1 Product A
9.5.2.2 Product B
9.5.3 Kohler Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.6 Aggreko
9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.6.2 Stationary Generator Product Category, Application and Specification
9.6.2.1 Product A
9.6.2.2 Product B
9.6.3 Aggreko Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.7 APR Energy
9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.7.2 Stationary Generator Product Category, Application and Specification
9.7.2.1 Product A
9.7.2.2 Product B
9.7.3 APR Energy Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.8 Atlas Copco
9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.8.2 Stationary Generator Product Category, Application and Specification
9.8.2.1 Product A
9.8.2.2 Product B
9.8.3 Atlas Copco Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.9 Broadcrown
9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.9.2 Stationary Generator Product Category, Application and Specification
9.9.2.1 Product A
9.9.2.2 Product B
9.9.3 Broadcrown Stationary Generator Sales (K Sets), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/Set) and Gross Margin (%) (2012-2017)
9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
9.10 Dresser-Rand
9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
9.10.2 Stationary Generator Product Category, Application and Specification
…CONTINUED
