Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market 2016: Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape, Demand and Forecast – 2027
Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market Analysis and Forecast by Application (Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Thyroid Cancer, Liver Cancer) - 2027
CEA stands for Carcinoembryonic antigen. CEA is a form of glycoprotein molecule that is generated by cells of the gastrointestinal tract during embryonic development. It is produced in very small quantity after birth. The level of CEA in the bloodstream is thus relatively low unless certain diseases - including certain forms of cancer - are present. Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) portrays an arrangement of highly related glycoproteins involved in cell attachment. CEA is normally present just at low levels in the blood of healthy adults. In any case, if the serum levels are brought up in some type of cancer, which implies that it, can be used as a tumor maker in clinical tests. Serum levels can likewise be raised in overwhelming smokers.
Regional Analysis:
Europe
Europe is the second largest market for Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA). This is also because the high growth rate of cancer in Europe. Most cancers are related to lifestyle, behavioral or environmental exposures.
North America
Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market for North America is one of the biggest markets in the globe the main reason behind this is the Cancer rate in the North American countries. Cancer usually develops in older people 86% of all cancers in the United States are diagnosed in people 50 years of age or older.
Key Players:
• Roche Diagnostics
• Quest Diagnostics
• Correlogic Systems, Inc.,
• GenWay Biotech Inc.
Market Growth Driver:
With the diagnosis of different types of cancers in the globe, Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market test helps the doctor to diagnose and find out the type of cancer present in the patient’s body. With this unique quality CEA tests demand and market will be in huge demand and this market will be highly lucrative.
The common reasons other than cancer for the growth of Carcinoembryonic antigen CEA are
• Cirrhosis of the liver
• Inflammatory bowel disease
• Heavy smoking
• Infection
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 126 numbers of pages of the project report “Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Market- Forecast to 2027"
Carcinoembryonic Antigen (CEA) Test Application
A CEA test is most useful if you’ve been diagnosed with a type of cancer, which is known to produce CEA. Not all types of cancers produce CEA. Increased levels of CEA may be found in the following cancers
• Breast cancer
• Lung cancer
• Prostate cancer
• Liver cancer
• Colorectal cancer
