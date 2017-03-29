CAD Market in Industrial Machinery 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR Of 7.61% and Forecast To 2021
CAD Market in Industrial Machinery Industry 2017
The analysts forecast the global CAD market in the industrial machinery industry to grow at a CAGR of 7.61% during the period 2016-2020.
About CAD Market in Industrial Machinery Industry
CAD is a software tool that is used to achieve accuracy in designing and modeling of products and components of an organization. CAD solutions are widely adopted by several industries such as the automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, electrical and electronics, and others. These solutions allow end-users to develop prototypes of their products digitally before the production begins.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global CAD market in the industrial machinery industry for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of CAD software licenses and services
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global CAD Market in Industrial Machinery Industry 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Autodesk
• Dassault Systèmes
• PTC
• Siemens PLM Software
Other prominent vendors
• BricsCAD
• Encore
• Graebert
• RealCAD
• SolveSpace
• TurboCAD
Market driver
• Increase in government initiatives in machine tools sector
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Threat of piracy
Market challenge
• Threat of piracy
Market trend
• Development of smart factories
Market trend
• Development of smart factories
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2020 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
• Key findings
PART 02: Scope of the report
• About CAD
• Market overview
• Market overview
• Top-vendor offerings
PART 03: Market research methodology
• Research methodology
• Economic indicators
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: PLM overview
• Role of PLM in product development process
PART 06: CAD and R&D
• R&D expenditure scenario
PART 07: Market landscape
• Market size and forecast
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
• Overview
• Americas
• EMEA
• APAC
PART 09: Buying criteria
• Buying criteria of CAD software in industrial machinery industry
PART 10: Market drivers
• Increase in government initiatives in machine tools sector
• Role of CAD in packaging machinery
• Involvement of inspection agencies in product development
PART 11: Impact of drivers
PART 12: Market challenges
• Threat of piracy
• Availability of free and open-source CAD Software
• High cost of training
PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges
PART 14: Market trends
• Development of smart factories
• Developments in CAD modeling
• Shift from perpetual license model to subscription model
• Shift toward 4-D CAD
..…..Continued
