Real Estate Investor Edition Launched By Global Real Estate Licence
Global Real Estate Licence, the provider of online real estate education & technology solutions, today announced the launch of Investor Edition.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palo Alto, CA, Global Real Estate Licence, the provider of online real estate education & technology solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Investor Edition, an online real estate licence that provides both training and support to aspiring investors. This licence is designed to help both new and veteran investors in building a solid investment portfolio and manage it. Through Investor Edition, the members will get powerful online training which will provide them with knowledge about investment strategies, property management, negotiations, marketing, and buyer psychology to help them become successful real estate investors.
“The world only sees the successful real estate investors and what they have accomplished,” says Tariq Khursheed, CEO of GREL. “But the truth is that majority of the people who invest in real estate fail miserably. We launched GREL - Investor Edition, which is our only consumer based edition, to help anyone who wants to make wealth through real estate. Everyone has heard of the real estate success stories but how it’s done is rarely covered. GREL - Investor Edition is designed to do that and provide that much-needed training and support to everyone in achieving financial freedom through real estate”, he added.
Investor Edition is packed with in-depth guidelines and tools to help investors. Along with the training, investors will also get powerful tools which are designed to support what users learn through the investment training. These online tools will provide investors with guidelines when it comes to different types of properties, how to analyze their profitability, and checklists to help them avoid common but costly investment mistakes. Another cool feature that comes with Investor Edition is “WorkoutScripts” which will help you say the right things the right way by practicing real estate scripts online.
About Global Real Estate Licence:
GREL is a California-based organization that provides real estate training, licencing and guidelines to real estate professionals around the world. The online business platform by GREL helps users build their real estate knowledge, enhance skills, and properly brand their business for success. Real estate licence editions provided by GREL are designed to help real estate professionals understand the property market, master the skills required for success, and implement robust strategies required for success in real estate. Visit our website to learn more about Global Real Estate Licence: https://www.grel.org
Tim Grant
Global Real Estate Licence
+16505351200
email us here
