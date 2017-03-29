Vitamin C Market Analysis, Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis to 2022
Vitamin C Market Analysis and Forecast by Form (Calcium Ascorbate, Potassium Ascorbate), Delivery Format (Chewables), Application (Daily Care) and Region - 2022
Market Overview
Vitamin C Market is driven due to rising health awareness and need for healthy lifestyle. Increase in health awareness among consumers through social networking websites and campaigns has resulted in higher demand for vitamin supplements including Vitamin C. Inclusion of e-commerce as a major distribution channel these days and availability of product information has encouraged consumers in buying the choice of vitamin supplements based on their individual needs. Rise in sedentary lifestyle and vitamin deficiency among the working population has compelled for inclusion of vitamin supplements in their diet.
Vitamin C is an Antioxidant, having various applications in food and beverages segment as well as cosmetics segment. Growing awareness of organic cosmetic product has increased the demand for vitamin C fortified skin care products, as it helps in treating dry skin, lightening of dark spots, etc.
Key Players of Global Vitamin C Market Report Include:
• GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.),
• Amway (U.S.),
• Abbott Laboratories (U.S.),
• Nutraceutics Inc., (U.S.),
• Danisco, (U.K.),
• Bayer AG (Germany)
Reasons to Buy
• The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and also supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources
• The study includes detailed market analysis encompassing macro and micro-markets
• It covers market segmentation by form, delivery format, application and region
• It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns
• The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for vitamin C consumption and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions
• In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report
• Impact analysis of regulations on supplies from china
• Trend analysis of Vitamin C and its derivative exports globally and China mainly
List of Tables
TABLE 1 Pestle Analysis - U.S.
TABLE 2 Pestle Analysis- India
TABLE 3 Pestle Analysis- China
TABLE 4 Pestle Analysis- Japan
TABLE 5 Pestle Analysis- Germany
TABLE 6 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials for Vitamin C
Continued….
Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Global Vitamin C Market- Forecast to 2022"
List of Figures
FIGURE 1 Research Methodology
FIGURE 2 Primary Data Analysis Approach
FIGURE 3 Secondary Data Analysis Approach
FIGURE 4 Trends in Vitamin C Imports 2011-15
FIGURE 5 Growth Rate in Vitamin C Imports 2011-15
FIGURE 6 Vitamin C Imports Market Share by Top 5 Importers (2011 VS 2015)
Continued….
