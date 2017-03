Global Speech Analytics Market to Reach $2.23 billion with 29.6% CAGR Forecast to 2021

Speech Analytics Global Market - By Type of Deployment, Type of Solution, Industry, Countries, Trends and Forecast to 2022

PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The different speech analytics approaches could include phonetic indexing, speech-to-text transcription, speaker separation, talk-over analytics, and emotion detection. The types of speech analytics solutions include speech engine, analysis and indexing, query engine, search engine, and dashboards and reports.The global speech analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.6% to reach USD 2.23 billion by the end of 2021 from the current estimates of USD 0.47 billion.Request a sample report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/474303-global-speech-analytics-market-by-application-trends-and-shares-2015-2020 The accuracy of the search results from these approaches is what matters to the user in the end, when different speech systems are used for this purpose. Speech analytics provides advanced functionality that is of utmost important to most of the businesses across regions. The speech analytics systems are built keeping the business user in mind. The data obtained from this could be used to derive desirable trends to improve upon the existing customer services.Customer satisfaction is the key for success of any enterprise. The focus is now on customer-centric strategies as customers are now more informed. Booming of call centers and more interaction with customers in the form of e-mails, newsletters are a part of this strategy.Interaction with customers is an essential part of an organization. Speech analytics helps in analyzing these interactions happening over calls and bringing out useful information to identify and prioritize the issues that have to be resolved. These solutions are being deployed across diverse industry verticals with enterprises realizing the benefits of the same.Vendors too are adding different features to meet the requirements of enterprises. Speech analytics technology consists of speech engine, analysis and indexing, query engine, search engine, dashboards and reports which provide real-time analytics to clients for efficient and quick decision-making.Some of the major vendors mentioned in the report are Verint, Nice, Nexidia, Avaya, HP Autonomy and Callminer.DRIVERSThe factors driving the demand growth of the speech analytics market are the growing focus on customer satisfaction, increasing adoption of analytical solutions by the agencies and corporates, and finally, the increase in the number of call centers set up in most of the emerging nations.RESTRAINTSSome of the factors that could possibly hinder the growth of this market could be the error-prone nature of the systems and the lack of awareness of the various solutions that the speech analytics tools could provide.WHAT THE REPORT OFFERS• Global speech analytics market overview and in-depth market analysis with its applications in the industry and information on drivers and restraints.• Identification of factors responsible for changing the market scenario, rising prospective opportunities and identification of key companies that can influence the market on a global and regional scale.• Extensively researched competitive landscape with profiles of major companies along with their market share.• A comprehensive list of key market players along with the analysis of their current strategic interests and key financial information.Complete report details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/474303-global-speech-analytics-market-by-application-trends-and-shares-2015-2020 Key points in table of content1. Introduction1.1 Key Findings1.2 Research Methodology2. Executive Summary3. Market Insights3.1 Market Overview3.2 Factors Driving the Market3.2.1 Growing focus on customer satisfaction3.2.2 Increasing adoption of analytical solutions3.2.3 Increase in call centers in emerging economies3.3 Factors Restraining the Market3.3.1 Systems are error prone3.3.2 Lack of awareness of these solutions3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis3.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers3.5.3 Threat of New Entrants3.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products or Services3.5.5 Competitive Rivalry among Existing Competitors4. Technology Overview4.1 Technology Snapshot4.2 Features Present in Speech Analytics Solutions4.2.1 Phonetic Indexing4.2.2 Speech-to-text Transcription4.2.3 Speaker Separation4.2.4 Talk-over Analytics4.2.5 Emotion Detection4.3 Types of Speech Analytics Solutions4.3.1 Speech Engine4.3.2 Analysis and Indexing4.3.3 Query Engine4.3.4 Search Engine4.3.5 Dashboards and Reports4.4 New Developments in Speech Analytics5. Speech Analytics Market by Type of Deployment5.1 On-Premise5.1.1 Overview5.1.2 Market Share and Forecast5.1.3 Analyst View5.2 On-Demand5.2.1 Overview5.2.2 Market Share and Forecast5.2.3 Analyst View6. Speech Analytics Market by Type of Solution6.1 Speech Engine6.1.1 Introduction6.1.2 Market Share and Forecast6.2 Analysis and Indexing6.2.1 Introduction6.2.2 Market Share and Forecast6.3 Query Engine6.3.1 Introduction6.3.2 Market Share and Forecast6.4 Search Engine6.4.1 Introduction6.4.2 Market Share and Forecast6.5 Dashboards and Reports6.5.1 Introduction6.5.2 Market Share and Forecast7. Speech Analytics Market by End-user Industry7.1 Retail7.1.1 Introduction7.1.2 Market Share and Forecast7.2 Banking7.2.1 Introduction7.2.2 Market Share and Forecast7.3 Manufacturing7.3.1 Introduction7.3.2 Market Share and Forecast7.4 Communications7.4.1 Introduction7.4.2 Market Share and Forecast7.5 Travel and Transport7.5.1 Introduction7.5.2 Market Share and Forecast7.6 Professional Services7.6.1 Introduction7.6.2 Market Share and Forecast7.7 Energy7.7.1 Introduction7.7.2 Market Share and Forecast7.8 Healthcare7.8.1 Introduction7.8.2 Market Share and Forecast7.9 Government7.9.1 Introduction7.9.2 Market Share and Forecast7.10 Entertainment and Media7.10.1 Introduction7.10.2 Market Share and Forecast7.11 Others7.11.1 Introduction7.11.2 Market Share and Forecast8. Speech Analytics Market by Region8.1 North America8.1.1 Introduction8.1.2 Market Share and Forecast81.3 Analyst View8.2 Europe8.2.1 Introduction8.2.2 Market Share and Forecast8.2.3 Analyst View8.3 Asia Pacific8.3.1 Introduction8.3.2 Market Share and Forecast8.3.3 Analyst View8.4 Latin America8.4.1 Introduction8.4.2 Market Share and Forecast8.4.3 Analyst View8.5 Middle East and Africa8.5.1 Introduction8.5.2 Market Share and Forecast8.5.3 Analyst View9. Vendor Market Share Analysis10. Competitive Intelligence and Profiles of Speech Analytics Vendors