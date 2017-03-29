Automotive High-Performance Brake System 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 16.66% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Automotive High-Performance Brake System Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Automotive High-Performance Brake System Market
Brakes are the most critical component for any moving vehicle, and are often applied abruptly with force in the event of an emergency for both passenger cars and motorcycles; hence demands durable brakes. High-speed riding demands high-performance brakes to bear the heat generation. The rising sales of sports motorcycles are pushing the adoption of high-performance brake systems in the motorcycle segment.
The analysts forecast the global automotive high-performance brake system market to grow at a CAGR of 16.66% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive high-performance brake system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of automotive high-performance brake system.
Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1120010-global-automotive-high-performance-brake-system-market-2017-2021
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Automotive High-performance Brake System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BERINGER SAS
• Brembo
• Continental
• EBC Brakes
• StopTech
Other prominent vendors
• Baer
• Rotora
• Wilwood Engineering
Market driver
• OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers prioritizing lightweight braking system
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Automotive market shift toward high-performance EVs owing to growing demand for RBS
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Development of high-performance braking system based on adaptive brake system
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1120010-global-automotive-high-performance-brake-system-market-2017-2021
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
• Automotive industry: Overview
• Braking mechanism
• Drum brakes versus disc brakes
• Brake system components
• Automotive high-performance brake system: Market dynamics
• Value chain analysis
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users
• Global automotive high-performance brake system market by end users
• Global automotive high-performance brake system market by aftermarket
• Global automotive high-performance brake system market by OEMs
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
• Global automotive high-performance brake system market by geography
• Automotive high-performance brake system market in Americas
• Automotive high-performance brake system market in EMEA
• Automotive high-performance brake system market in APAC
PART 08: Market drivers
• Campaigns to increase awareness on braking system
• OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers prioritizing lightweight braking system
• Growing popularity of automotive racing in developing economies
• Rising sales of luxury cars
PART 09: Market challenges
• Rising cost pressure on automotive OEMs
• Automotive market shift toward high-performance EVs owing to growing demand for RBS
• Sluggish racing market growth
PART 10: Market trends
• Development of lightweight brake system
• Development of high-performance braking system based on adaptive braking system
• Growing popularity of carbon-ceramic disc brake in passenger cars
• Growing penetration of automotive remote diagnostic in the braking system
• Advanced braking technologies for autonomous vehicles
PART 11: Vendor landscape
• Competitive benchmarking
• Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
• BERINGER SAS
• Brembo
• Continental
• EBC Brakes
• StopTech
………..CONTINUED
Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1120010
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.
Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here