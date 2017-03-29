Public Safety Long-Term Evolution Devices 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 21.292% And Forecast To 2021
Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Public Safety Long-Term Evolution Devices Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis Forecast To 2021”.PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Public Safety Long-Term Evolution Devices Market
The convergence of LMR technology with public and private LTE networks is one of the growing market trends. The growth in the market during the forecast period will be supported by public communication network operators and telecom vendors. Emerging countries with growing economies will also contribute to the growth of the global public safety LTE devices market.
The analysts forecast the global public safety LTE safety device market to grow at a CAGR of 21.292% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global public safety LTE device market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of public safety LTE devices.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Public Safety LTE Device Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• General Dynamics Mission Systems
• Harris Corporation
• Motorola Solutions
• Nokia
Other prominent vendors
• Airbus
• Airspan Networks
• Cisco Systems
• Ericsson
• Huawei Technologies
• Raytheon
• ZTE
Market driver
• Declining ASP of public safety LTE devices
Market challenge
• Dominance of LMR/PMR technology
Market trend
• Convergence of LTE networks with LMR technology
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights
PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Shipments of public safety LTE devices 2016-2021
• ASP of public safety LTE devices
PART 06: Five forces analysis
• Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by products
• Global public safety LTE devices market by products
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-users
• Global public safety LTE devices market by end-users
PART 09: Market segmentation by geography
• Global public safety LTE devices market by geography
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments
PART 12: Market trends
• Key trends that are impacting the market
PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key Vendors
………..CONTINUED
