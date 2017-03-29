There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 167,609 in the last 365 days.

Public Safety Long-Term Evolution Devices 2017 Global Market Expected To Grow At CAGR 21.292% And Forecast To 2021

Public Safety Long-Term Evolution Devices

Wiseguyreports.Com Added New Market Research Report On -“Global Public Safety Long-Term Evolution Devices Market 2017 Manufacturers Analysis Forecast To 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Public Safety Long-Term Evolution Devices Market

The convergence of LMR technology with public and private LTE networks is one of the growing market trends. The growth in the market during the forecast period will be supported by public communication network operators and telecom vendors. Emerging countries with growing economies will also contribute to the growth of the global public safety LTE devices market.

The analysts forecast the global public safety LTE safety device market to grow at a CAGR of 21.292% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global public safety LTE device market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of public safety LTE devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA

Get Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1120009-global-public-safety-long-term-evolution-devices-market-2017-2021

The Global Public Safety LTE Device Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• General Dynamics Mission Systems
• Harris Corporation
• Motorola Solutions
• Nokia

Other prominent vendors
• Airbus
• Airspan Networks
• Cisco Systems
• Ericsson
• Huawei Technologies
• Raytheon
• ZTE

Market driver
• Declining ASP of public safety LTE devices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge
• Dominance of LMR/PMR technology
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend
• Convergence of LTE networks with LMR technology
• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1120009-global-public-safety-long-term-evolution-devices-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction
• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape
• Market overview
• Market size and forecast
• Shipments of public safety LTE devices 2016-2021
• ASP of public safety LTE devices

PART 06: Five forces analysis
• Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by products
• Global public safety LTE devices market by products

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-users
• Global public safety LTE devices market by end-users

PART 09: Market segmentation by geography
• Global public safety LTE devices market by geography

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges
• Market drivers
• Impact of drivers on key customer segments
• Market challenges
• Impact of challenges on key customer segments

PART 12: Market trends
• Key trends that are impacting the market

PART 13: Vendor landscape
• Competitive scenario
• Key Vendors

………..CONTINUED

Buy Now@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1120009

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

sales@wiseguyreports.com

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industryresearch reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Norah Trent
wiseguyreports
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Social Media, Technology, World & Regional