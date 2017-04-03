Global HVAC Industry Predicted to Grow Significantly by 2027 - Johnson Controls, Daikin,Fujitsu and Siemens
Global HVAC Market - Global Industry Economic Impact, Shares, Consumption Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2027
The global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market is influenced with growth drivers such as technological advancements which drive demand of the market with high growth rates, extreme weather conditions, the growth of population and steady urban development also play a major role in the growth of the Global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market.
Energy usage is on a gradual increase and thus, due to this reason, many companies have started manufacturing and promoting the air conditioners which are running on renewable energy sources like geothermal and solar energy.
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/801
Based on percentage of growth on-going non-residential construction recovery and stable growth in replacement, is estimated that this market would achieve a good growth in 2016 and 2017 respectively. 2015 was a strong recovery year for non-residential construction while 2016 could most probably witness some slowing. While most HVAC players' revenue have recovered on regulatory change and pricing, commercial HVAC volumes are still below peak, which means there are still some room to run in this market.
Key Players
• Daikin
• Johnson Controls
• Zamil Air Conditioners
• Lennox International
• Honeywell International
• Ingersoll Rand
• Gree Electric Appliances Inc
• Samsung Electronics
• Fujitsu General
• Siemens Building Technologies
Segmentation
By Systems - Heating, Ventilation, Humidity, Integrated Controls
By Components - Sensors, Control & Control Devices
By Revenue Source - HVAC Controls, Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS)
By Region - Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific & MEA
Regional Analysis
• HVAC Market in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is primarily driven by the rising infrastructure projects in the region. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) is expected to grow at a good rate of CAGR and is expected to slice up a larger market share.
• The European and the North American market is expected to be the largest market globally and is expected to have a considerable market share with a healthy rate of CAGR.
• China is a dominant player. Given its size and landscape, China covers an extensive territory of climate zones. This acts as a key factor for the growth of the HVAC market. Japan acquires the second largest market share in the Asia Pacific region for the HVAC market.
• The demand for HVAC products in the Australian market is mainly driven by factors such as rising population, developments in the residential markets, and growing commercial and industrial units, among others.
Regions Covered
Americas
• North America
• US
• Canada
• Latin America
Europe
• Western Europe
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• U.K
• Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Asia– Pacific
• China
• India
• Japan
• South Korea
• Rest of Asia
Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 85 market data tables and figures spread in 150 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market Report - Forecast to 2027"
Utility Aspects of the Report
• The report provides detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market
• Offers insights about factors affecting the market growth.
• Enables to Analyze the Global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
• Provides historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
• Offers country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
• Provides country level analysis of the market for segments and sub-segments
• Offers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
• Enables to track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) Market.
Browse full HVAC Market@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/heating-ventilation-air-conditioning-market
TOC of HVAC Market
1 Report Prologue
2 Market Definitions
3 Research Methodologies
4 Forecast Indicators
5 Market Analyses
6 HVAC market Value & Volume Forecast (2011-2027) (USD $Million)
7 HVAC market, by Systems Market Value & Volume Forecast (2011-2027)
Continued….
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Contact:
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune - 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com
Web: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com
Akash Anand
Market Research Future
+1 646 845 9312
email us here