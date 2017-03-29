Global Billiard Market 2017 - Industry Overview, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2022
Global Billiard market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturerPUNE, INDIA, March 29, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this report, the global Billiard market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Billiard in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Billiard market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Xingpai
Berner Billiards
Brunswick
Dmi Sports
Escalade Sports
Viper
Lion Sports
Trademark Global
Imperial International
Iszy Billiards
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Billiard Balls
Tables
Cloth
Rack
Cues
Mechanical Bridege
Chalk
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Billiard for each application, including
Entertainment
Game of Billiards
Table of Contents
Global Billiard Market Research Report 2017
1 Billiard Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Billiard
1.2 Billiard Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Billiard Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Billiard Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Billiard Balls
1.2.4 Tables
1.2.5 Cloth
1.2.6 Rack
1.2.7 Cues
1.2.8 Mechanical Bridege
1.2.9 Chalk
1.3 Global Billiard Segment by Application
1.3.1 Billiard Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Entertainment
1.3.3 Game of Billiards
1.4 Global Billiard Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Billiard Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Billiard (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Billiard Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Billiard Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
2 Global Billiard Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Billiard Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.1 Global Billiard Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.1.2 Global Billiard Production and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.2 Global Billiard Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.3 Global Billiard Average Price by Manufacturers (2012-2017)
2.4 Manufacturers Billiard Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type
2.5 Billiard Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Billiard Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Billiard Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Billiard Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 Global Billiard Capacity and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 Global Billiard Production and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 Global Billiard Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.4 Global Billiard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.5 North America Billiard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.6 Europe Billiard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.7 China Billiard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.8 Japan Billiard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.9 Southeast Asia Billiard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
3.10 India Billiard Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
4 Global Billiard Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Billiard Consumption by Region (2012-2017)
4.2 North America Billiard Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.3 Europe Billiard Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.4 China Billiard Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.5 Japan Billiard Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.6 Southeast Asia Billiard Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
4.7 India Billiard Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2012-2017)
5 Global Billiard Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Billiard Production and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.2 Global Billiard Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
5.3 Global Billiard Price by Type (2012-2017)
5.4 Global Billiard Production Growth by Type (2012-2017)
6 Global Billiard Market Analysis by Application
6.1 Global Billiard Consumption and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
6.2 Global Billiard Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6.3.1 Potential Applications
6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries
……Continued
