Reveal Group Strengthens Global Partnership with Blue Prism to Transform Business Operations with Digital Workforce
Reveal Group strengthens Global Partnership with Blue Prism's world-class Robotic Process Automation RPA software
To date, the successful partnership has delivered transformative results for industries including airlines, business process outsourcing, financials services, professional services, government, utilities, manufacturing, chemicals, retail, telecommunications and transportation in Australia. Reveal Group are now applying this knowledge and experience to organisations around the world, with a client-base already established in Europe, the UK, and Americas.
“We are bringing our expertise and Blue Prism’s RPA software to clients internationally, to rapidly improve their performance and productivity,” said Ian Crouch, Managing Partner and founder of Reveal Group. “Combined with our proprietary tools and specialisation in Operational Transformation, RPA is enabling our clients to evolve their business models and revolutionise their customer service.”
A testament to Blue Prism’s commitment to the region, the company recently opened its Sydney sales and customer support office to drive strong business growth in Asia Pacific.
“It is a great credit to Reveal Group that they have attained this level of expertise so quickly and in turn, the traction they have achieved by volume of customers in the APAC market,” said Mike Cawsey, Blue Prism’s regional director of sales for Australia and New Zealand. “It further supports Blue Prism’s leading position in the global RPA market and our partner centric model in the region.”
About Reveal Group
Reveal Group specialises in helping clients to quickly and cost effectively transform their business performance. They are revolutionising Operational Transformation programs with innovative software, industry-leading experience, unrivalled expertise and a global partner network. Since 2005 Reveal Group have been at the forefront of applying technology to transform processing, guaranteeing rapid and sustainable results. Across all service industries, Reveal Group’s tools are helping teams worldwide to maximise productivity and optimise workforces. Learn more at www.revealgroup.com
