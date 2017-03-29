Global Managed VPN Market 2017 Size, Status and Key Players Analysis, Forecast 2022
Managed VPN Market 2017
This report studies the global Managed VPN market, analyzes and researches the Managed VPN development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Cisco System Inc.
Alcatel-Lucent
IBM Corporation
Tata Communication
Ericsson
Avaya
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Managed VPN can be split into
Managed Network Device
Network Implementation & Integration
Managed Network Monitoring
Market segment by Application, Managed VPN can be split into
Healthcare & Life Sciences
Telecommunication & IT
Energy & Resources
Public Sector
Media & Business Services
Transport & Logistics
Others
Table of Contents
Global Managed VPN Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Managed VPN
1.1 Managed VPN Market Overview
1.1.1 Managed VPN Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Managed VPN Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Managed VPN Market by Type
1.3.1 Managed Network Device
1.3.2 Network Implementation & Integration
1.3.3 Managed Network Monitoring
1.4 Managed VPN Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Healthcare & Life Sciences
1.4.2 Telecommunication & IT
1.4.3 Energy & Resources
1.4.4 Public Sector
1.4.5 Media & Business Services
1.4.6 Transport & Logistics
1.4.7 Others
2 Global Managed VPN Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Managed VPN Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
…………
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cisco System Inc.
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Managed VPN Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Alcatel-Lucent
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Managed VPN Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 IBM Corporation
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Managed VPN Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Tata Communication
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Managed VPN Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Ericsson
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Managed VPN Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
..…..Continued
