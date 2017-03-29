North America Event Registration Software Market with a CAGR of 13.65% by Forecast to 2022
The Event Management Software Market statistical report, published by Market Research Future contains succinct information on the event management software market, segmented by types (analytics software, event registration, event marketing, on-site technology, venue sourcing, and others) and forecast from 2016-2022.
The growing adoption of cloud platform among industries & corporates, and the increasing number of smartphone users, are driving the event management software market.
North America Event Registration Software Market is expected to reach USD 2.14 Billion by 2022 with a CAGR of 13.65%
Report Analysis:
North America Event Registration Software Market is the process of creating and developing small and large scale festivals, concerts, corporate events, ceremonies and many other events. It includes tasks such as brand study, categorizing the target audience, budgeting, scheduling, venue sourcing, transportation, parking and others.
These applications thereby require lots of paper and manual work and thus is a very tedious job for event planners. The event management software is a software that eliminates all the paper and manual work as it completes all those requirements very easily and efficiently, with the use of technology. From event registration to event data analytics, anything can be performed.
