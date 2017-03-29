Global Managed Network Services Market 2017 Size, Status and Analysis, Forecast 2022
Managed Network Services Market 2017
This report studies the global Managed Network Services market, analyzes and researches the Managed Network Services development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Cisco Systems, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
HCL Technologies Limited
Ericsson
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development Lp
Accenture
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
AT&T Inc.
Wipro Limited
LG Networks, Inc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
Market segment by Type, Managed Network Services can be split into
Market segment by Application, Managed Network Services can be split into
Table of Contents
Global Managed Network Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Managed Network Services
1.1 Managed Network Services Market Overview
1.1.1 Managed Network Services Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Managed Network Services Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Managed Network Services Market by Type
1.3.1 Managed VPN
1.3.2 Data Storage
1.3.3 Network Monitoring
1.3.4 Managed Network Security
1.3.5 Hosted IP Telephony
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Managed Network Services Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Telecom & IT
1.4.2 Retail & eCommerce
1.4.3 Media & Entertainment
1.4.4 BFSI
1.4.5 Healthcare
1.4.6 Others
2 Global Managed Network Services Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Managed Network Services Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
…………
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Managed Network Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 International Business Machines Corporation
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Managed Network Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 HCL Technologies Limited
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Managed Network Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Ericsson
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Managed Network Services Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
..…..Continued
