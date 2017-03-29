Global Ammonia Market will cross USD 180 Million Mark by Forecast to 2022
Global Ammonia Market Information (Liquid and Powder), by Application (Fertilizers) Region - Forecast to 2022
Ammonia is a compound with the formula NH3. It is normally encountered as a gas with a characteristic pungent odor it contributes owing to these characteristics the application is diverse mainly in fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, refrigerants, household, food and others. Firstly, ammonia is used in nutritional needs of terrestrial organisms by serving as a precursor to foodstuffs and fertilizers.
Global Ammonia Market is used directly or indirectly, in building block for the synthesis of many pharmaceuticals. In certain organisms, ammonia is produced from atmospheric N2 by enzymes called nitrogenizes. The overall process is called nitrogen fixation. Ammonia is also a metabolic product of amino acid deamination it is commonly used in in aquatic animals. In humans, it is quickly converted to urea, which is much less toxic.
Globally, the market share of production of ammonia are distributed as follows. In China produced 28.4% of the worldwide production followed by India with 8.6%, Russia with 8.4%, and the United States with 8.2%.About 80% or more of the ammonia produced is used for fertilizing agricultural crops.
Major Key Players:
• BASF
• Potashcorp
• Yara International
• CF Industries
• Group DF
• Togliatti
• OCI Nitrogen
• Agrium
• Sabic
• Koch Fertilize
Study Objectives of Ammonia Market
• To study detail of Ammonia market by form, by application and by region in forecasted period 2022.
• To identify the market dynamics of ammonia market dynamics by drivers, restrains, opportunities and challenges.
• To analyze various factors like value chain analysis and porters five forces model.
• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segment with respect to North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.
• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
• To track mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, new product development of specified company.
Regional Analysis:
Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe created huge global demand for ammonia. APAC is one of the growing region due to its economies, cheap labor cost in APAC and economical material used for production process. Moreover, Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market mainly due to fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, refrigerants, household, food and others applications. While, Middle East & Africa regions are at the emerging stage in the ammonia market.
Geographically, North-America is expected to be the largest market for ammonia accounting more than one third of the total market.
Intended Audience
• Manufacturers and distributors of ammonia.
• Suppliers and traders of ammonia.
• Government, associations and industrial bodies.
• Investors and Trade experts.
• Consulting in chemical experts.
This research report provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenarios & strategies, of the Global Ammonia Market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Further-more the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.
